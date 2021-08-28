Lesson | Business English Skills: Introducing Yourself in Business Settings

This lesson is part of a full course, Business English Networking. Take this lesson to get a short tutorial on the learning objectives covered. To dive deeper into this topic, take the full course.
University of Washington
Founded in 1861, the University of Washington is one of the oldest state-supported institutions of higher education on the West Coast and is one of the preeminent research universities in the world.
This lesson is part of a full course, Business English Networking. Take this lesson to get a short tutorial on the learning objectives covered. To dive deeper into this topic, take the full course. By the end of this lesson, you will be able to: (1) Introduce yourself by giving your name, job, company, and city; and (2) Identify the job, company, and the city of new acquaintances.
This course is great, I've learned a lot of skills to have better conversations.
Thank you so much for giving me great knowledge. It is really helpful for me. I can improve my English speaking skills in a Business environment.
