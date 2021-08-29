Chevron Left
This lesson is part of a full course, Business English Networking. Take this lesson to get a short tutorial on the learning objectives covered. To dive deeper into this topic, take the full course. By the end of this lesson, you will be able to: - Introduce yourself by giving your name, job, company, and city - Identify the job, company, and the city of new acquaintances...

By DINH H B

Aug 28, 2021

Thank you so much for giving me great knowledge. It is really helpful for me. I can improve my English speaking skills in a Business environment.

By Ha P T

Oct 16, 2021

This course is great, I've learned a lot of skills to have better conversations.

By LEE D X

May 28, 2022

It's very easy to understand business speaking skill.

By María E N R

Jul 22, 2020

This cuorse gave me the good tools and examples.

By Iryna Y

Dec 23, 2021

It is a good basic course!

By Sharanjit K

Nov 27, 2021

Learnt a lot. Good course.

By KAVITA K

Jul 1, 2021

Very very useful course.

By Abdulaziz A

Apr 27, 2021

Hello

By shaza j

Jan 7, 2021

great

By Idalberto A G

Apr 18, 2020

It was a short course but it has the essential to introduce yourself in a business conversation I was expecting more about this theme

By Jonathan C

Jun 15, 2021

Thank you its a very informative talk :)

By Lucas J A O

Jan 26, 2022

Pouco conteúdo.

By alicorn 7

Aug 19, 2020

very obvious things, nothing special, all common sense, takes about 10 minutes to complete

