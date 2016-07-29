This course aims to improve your Business English language skills by developing your vocabulary and reading skills and your understanding of tone, style and knowledge of communication methods. We'll also cover how these language skills can enhance audience analysis, business case analysis and basic business communication strategies. Skills learned in this course will often be referred to and needed to complete the speaking, writing and cross-cultural communications courses of this Specialization.
The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
HKUST - A dynamic, international research university, in relentless pursuit of excellence, leading the advance of science and technology, and educating the new generation of front-runners for Asia and the world.
Welcome module
Welcome to Week 1! This week, we will cover Module 1 where we introduce you to the objectives and structure of this Specialization and course.
Communication basics
Welcome to Week 2! This week we will cover Module 2 where we introduce you to basic communication and language skills you will use in general business situations. You will also be introduced to vocabulary and language skills common to business communications.
Genres and styles
Welcome to Week 3! This week we will cover Module 3 where we will introduce you to common styles of English you will use for different spoken and written situations in general business situations. You will also be introduced to vocabulary and language skills common to business communications.
Audience and purpose
Welcome to Week 4! This week we will cover Module 4 where we will introduce you to ways of identifying the purpose and audience for spoken and written documents in general business situations and how this can affect language use. You will also be introduced to vocabulary and language skills common to business communications.
Excelente curso, lo recomiendo mucho para personas que estén inmersas en el mundo de los negocios y que deseen mejorar su vocabulario y gramatica.
Thank you very much. It was very useful course and lecturers provided very insightful information. I look forward to participate at your next course. All the best.
This Course is great for beginners, and it helped to improve my English considerably.
I recommend this course. It has been a great experience learning the basics of Business English. Very well paced, amazing context.
About the Business English for Non-Native Speakers Specialization
This Specialization will introduce non-native speakers of English to methods for developing English language and communication skills for the workplace, doing business, cross-cultural understanding, and business case study analysis. You'll apply these skills in the final Capstone Project by analysing a current business case study and providing recommendations to a target audience in both presentation and written formats.
