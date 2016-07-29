About this Course

153,905 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 5 in the
Business English for Non-Native Speakers Specialization
Approx. 21 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Grammar
  • Business Communication
  • Communication
  • Writing
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 5 in the
Business English for Non-Native Speakers Specialization
Approx. 21 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up97%(21,148 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Welcome module

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 8 min), 4 readings
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Communication basics

5 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 45 min), 7 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Genres and styles

5 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 44 min), 6 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Audience and purpose

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 35 min), 5 readings, 4 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM BUSINESS ENGLISH: BASICS

View all reviews

About the Business English for Non-Native Speakers Specialization

Business English for Non-Native Speakers

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder