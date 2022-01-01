Dr Sean McMinn is the Director of Center for Educational Innovation at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology and former Director of the English Language Centre at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University. Having nearly 20 years’ experience in higher education, Sean has taught a range of subjects, such as Business Communications, EAP, Digital Literacies, and Social Complex Systems, and has interests in educational technology, digital literacies, and networked learning. He won a Teaching Innovation Award for his work with podcasts and education at HKUST in 2007 and has published and presented at international conferences on the subjects of MOOCs, social media and education, and digital literacies.