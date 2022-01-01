Profile

Sean McMinn

Director

    Bio

    Dr Sean McMinn is the Director of Center for Educational Innovation at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology and former Director of the English Language Centre at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University. Having nearly 20 years’ experience in higher education, Sean has taught a range of subjects, such as Business Communications, EAP, Digital Literacies, and Social Complex Systems, and has interests in educational technology, digital literacies, and networked learning. He won a Teaching Innovation Award for his work with podcasts and education at HKUST in 2007 and has published and presented at international conferences on the subjects of MOOCs, social media and education, and digital literacies.

    Courses

    Business English: Basics

    Business English for Cross-cultural Communication

    English for Effective Business Writing

    English for Effective Business Speaking

    Business Case Analysis

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder