The Capstone project is the culmination of your journey through the Business English for Non-Native Speakers specialization. It is aimed at applying the written and spoken skills that you have gained to an authentic business situation. You will be able to choose a business case provided by HKUST, or use an example from your own work experience and:
The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
Week 1 Initial case analysis
Welcome to Week 1! In this module you review relevant materials that will help you with the non-graded assignment that involves producing a 1-page case analysis. The suggested links to previous lectures and readings will help you plan the content and structure of your initial case analysis together with resources that will help you with your language, grammar and structure.
Week 2 Writing an informal situational analysis
Welcome to Week 2! In this module you review relevant materials that will help you with the non-graded assignment that involves producing a 1-page situational analysis. The suggested links to previous lectures and readings focus on giving explanations and making descriptions together with resources that will help you with your language, grammar and structure.
Week 3 Creating a draft executive summary
Welcome to Week 3! In this module you review relevant materials that will help you with the non-graded assignment that involves producing a 2-page executive summary for a recommendation report. The suggested links to previous lectures and readings focus on the language and organization of an executive summary together with resources that will help you with your grammar and structure.
Pitching your idea
Welcome to Week 4! In this module you review relevant materials that will help you with the non-graded assignment that involves pitching an idea or suggestion. The suggested links to previous lectures and readings will help you plan the content and structure of your pitch together with resources that will help you with your delivery and language.
The materials are great! The only concerns you have is to wait for others to review your works. Probably need some ways to reduce the long pending assignment. Thanks.
This Specialization will introduce non-native speakers of English to methods for developing English language and communication skills for the workplace, doing business, cross-cultural understanding, and business case study analysis. You'll apply these skills in the final Capstone Project by analysing a current business case study and providing recommendations to a target audience in both presentation and written formats.
