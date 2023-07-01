Coursera Instructor Network
Create Compelling Business Cases
Taught in English

Joe Cooke

Intermediate level

3 hours to complete
3 weeks at 1 hour a week
There is 1 module in this course

In this one-week course, we’ll focus on the 5 most crucial elements of a business case, including what is a business case and how it is used to make investment decisions. Whether you are a student or a professional, this course will give you the fundamentals you need, from defining the problem to gathering data and performing a financial analysis.

Joe Cooke
