Business Case Analysis by The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

4.5
stars
22 ratings
4 reviews

About the Course

The Capstone project is the culmination of your journey through the Business English for Non-Native Speakers specialization. It is aimed at applying the written and spoken skills that you have gained to an authentic business situation. You will be able to choose a business case provided by HKUST, or use an example from your own work experience and: (1) prepare an online video presentation (approx. ½ hour) that analyses the case and provides recommendations, and (2) prepare a business recommendation report to coincide with the presentation (approx. 2,000 words). The report should include an executive summary, analyses of the case and recommendations....
Reviews for Business Case Analysis

By Priti K

May 21, 2021

good

By Diana F P C

Nov 5, 2020

The course summarizes everything we saw in the previeus courses. However, some of the content (specially the audios) don't work, and reviewing past comments (made years ago), that problem existed in that time.

By Don N

Sep 24, 2021

T​he materials are great! The only concerns you have is to wait for others to review your works. Probably need some ways to reduce the long pending assignment. Thanks.

By Ilić V

Sep 20, 2017

I see than nobody is interest for evaluate my final work for a few months.

