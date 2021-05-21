By Priti K•
May 21, 2021
good
By Diana F P C•
Nov 5, 2020
The course summarizes everything we saw in the previeus courses. However, some of the content (specially the audios) don't work, and reviewing past comments (made years ago), that problem existed in that time.
By Don N•
Sep 24, 2021
The materials are great! The only concerns you have is to wait for others to review your works. Probably need some ways to reduce the long pending assignment. Thanks.
By Ilić V•
Sep 20, 2017
I see than nobody is interest for evaluate my final work for a few months.