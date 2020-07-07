This course aims to improve your Business English writing skills by developing your use of vocabulary, grammar, understanding of different business writing genres, and your ability to write professional business documents. Skills learned in this course will be used in the cross-cultural communications course and help prepare you to produce the professional business documents in the Capstone project.
- Business Communication
- English Language
- Business Writing
- Writing
The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
HKUST - A dynamic, international research university, in relentless pursuit of excellence, leading the advance of science and technology, and educating the new generation of front-runners for Asia and the world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Welcome Module
Welcome to Week 1! This week, we will cover Module 1 where we introduce you to the objectives and structure of this Specialization and course.
Business writing genres
Welcome to Week 2! This week we will cover Module 2 where we introduce you to basic genres of business writing and the writing process. You will also be introduced to vocabulary and language skills common to business communications.
Writing emails
Welcome to Week 3! This week we will cover Module 3 where we introduce you to emailing and the language skills you will use in business emails. You will also be introduced to vocabulary and language skills common to business communications.
Writing memos
Welcome to Week 4! This week we will cover Module 4 where we introduce you memos and how to write according to audience and purpose. You will also be introduced to vocabulary and language skills common to business communications.
Very Good, learnt a maximum things about writings. Thank you.
Fantastic course for brushing up your writing knowledge.
It was gergous experience that I did . All the course were a piece of cake. Thank you
This course was intensive and full of useful information. Some tasks were difficult to understand, but it worth learning.
About the Business English for Non-Native Speakers Specialization
This Specialization will introduce non-native speakers of English to methods for developing English language and communication skills for the workplace, doing business, cross-cultural understanding, and business case study analysis. You'll apply these skills in the final Capstone Project by analysing a current business case study and providing recommendations to a target audience in both presentation and written formats.
