MB
Sep 17, 2016
Good course. Excelent material but the girl of the videos speaks too low, always need to put the volume at the maximum and somethimes also in that way I hardly can listen to her.
ED
Dec 2, 2017
This course was very useful for me and I learned a lot about business communication and English writing. I think everyone who is in business needs to learn in this course.
By Mithali S•
Oct 1, 2020
I got to learn a lot from this course. Especially,I learned so many new things at the same time very basic ones which I actually had no idea. In all
By Maria G V B•
Sep 18, 2016
By Gediminas B•
Sep 23, 2020
This course was intensive and full of useful information. Some tasks were difficult to understand, but it worth learning.
By SAMEER T•
Dec 19, 2016
I am very happy that courses like this are now online.
I thank Coursera team to facilitate the course.
By Amit P•
Mar 17, 2017
the course content was good to improve business writing
By Sharmila J•
Sep 24, 2020
It's good course
By Jan U•
May 16, 2022
This course was designed to introduce me to different genres of business writing. By the end of this course I was be able to: identify different written genres, use basic writing strategies, and compose basic report writing. I definitely feel more comfortable in business communicaton. Now I fortunately have guidelines for doing this and also I will have success in Business Writing. Thanks to proferssors Thanks to University of Hong Kong
By Ruwani A W•
Apr 16, 2020
It was an amazing journey for me to learn the art of effective business writing. I was able to learn numerous new techniques while following the course. At the same time, it gave me the opportunity to enhance my existing knowledge in writing. Now, it is time for me to put the skills I have learned into practice. Thank you to the team behind this course who provided the fullest support and guidance throughout.
By Ali W H•
Apr 4, 2020
I am not in the Business field and I took the course out of curiosity, so I had triple benefits :
I knew something about business.
I learnt some Language skills for those business needs.
I can apply what some those language advices in other fields.
By Leung Y Y•
Jul 1, 2021
The course materials and subjects are very useful, but the time to complete all the section is tight and also the peer-grade assignment part is very difficult to invite other peers to grade so that the finished time will be delay.
By eshaq d•
Dec 2, 2017
By Nataliya K•
Mar 28, 2016
Great course! Extremely useful material and interesting tasks. Highly recommended to those who learn English!
By Diana F P C•
Sep 22, 2020
The course gave me tools that allowed me to get different writing skills within a business context
By Marcela d l A B M•
Oct 17, 2021
Excellent course and it helped me a lot to learn to do things more professionally,thanks.
By S A•
Oct 22, 2020
This course was very much helpful for improving Business Memo and also the Memo writing.
By Nur S•
Sep 29, 2020
It was gergous experience that I did . All the course were a piece of cake. Thank you
By Libin L•
Oct 24, 2020
It's pragmatic. It helps a lot in grammar and usage of appropriate expressions.
By Aurelija J•
Oct 23, 2020
Nice course, at the beggining very easy later gets more serious :)
By Dineshkumar N•
Apr 6, 2020
Very Good, learnt a maximum things about writings.
Thank you.
By Малахова И И•
Aug 16, 2018
I really loved the course and enjoyed the study. Thank you!
By MOHAMMAD S I•
Jul 8, 2020
Fantastic course for brushing up your writing knowledge.
By Marcos A S•
Jun 7, 2016
This course made a big difference in my writing skill.
By Shuqi S•
Aug 14, 2016
very useful especially for non-native speakers.
By Thitima P•
Apr 23, 2020
Good for the beginner yo improve writing skill
By Pavel P•
Nov 17, 2018
I really liked this course. Thank you so much.