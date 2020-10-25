About this Course

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Write to Share and Achieve Your Goals

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 21 min), 3 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Write a Proposal and Get Results

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 19 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Write Clear and Complete Reports

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 22 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Write and Design Powerful Slides for Powerful Presentations

3 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 16 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes

