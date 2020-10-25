Do you need to write more easily and effectively in English? This course will provide the tools to help you do just that. You will develop your personal voice in your writing. You will develop strategies to plan and produce clear, understandable text. You will learn and practice specific writing skills to use in different types of business communications including cover letters, mission and vision statements, proposals , instructions and reports. You will organize, design and write clear text for Power Point Productions. Writing skills include how to choose correct noun and noun modifiers; how to choose correct verb forms and tenses; how to write a variety of clauses and sentences.
Better Business Writing in EnglishGeorgia Institute of Technology
Georgia Institute of Technology
The Georgia Institute of Technology is one of the nation's top research universities, distinguished by its commitment to improving the human condition through advanced science and technology.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Write to Share and Achieve Your Goals
Learning outcomes: After this module, you will be able to develop your personal voice and increase your accuracy, and appropriateness in written English, and produce a written document which displays your personal voice.
Write a Proposal and Get Results
Learning outcomes: After this module, you will be able to increase your accuracy, and appropriateness in written English and plan and compose a business proposal in English.
Write Clear and Complete Reports
Learning outcomes: After this module, you will be able to increase your accuracy and appropriateness in written English and plan and produce a paragraph style report in English
Write and Design Powerful Slides for Powerful Presentations
Learning outcomes: After this module, you will be able to increase your accuracy and appropriateness in written English and write, design and produce a set of clear and powerful presentation slides
This course was very informative. I've learnt a lot and I have been able to apply what I have learnt at work.
I am so thrilled by the way learning is done here. Short and well explained notes, lecture videos are clear and presented well. Thanks to you offering me this course.
It would be helpful to have more contact with the instrucors. The instructors should review and grade the assignments.
The overall lecture and modules were helpful and excellent. I am so glad I was able to enroll in this course.
