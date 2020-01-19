IT
Feb 14, 2021
Very useful course, to learn about writing skills. The content was just right and the tutors were amazing. Thanks to Coursera and the Georgia Institute of Technology for offering this course.
AA
Jun 1, 2018
I came here from the course "Speak English Professionally: In Person, Online & On the Phone", and again, I'm really impressed. Really helpful courses, thank you so much!
By Binh L•
Jan 19, 2020
Very helpful course! I use what I learned from your course for my work everyday. Thank you very much!
By LAWANI O L•
Aug 12, 2020
Two of the areas i was joyful to learn about were, "How to Write a Process" and "Writing & Designing of Slides". The entire course was very helpful to my duty.
By Shital V•
Mar 13, 2018
Hello, This is really nice course. I have learned many rules of English language. I believe that the course likes ESL but more than ESL.
By Jose•
Mar 9, 2019
I really like it this program or course. is something that I really was looking for I think this is going to help me a lot because my career is base on business administration and accounting. I relay thank you Georgia Tech for this opportunity and the teachers or professor that helping with the course. Also courser who make possible this program and I know I will learn something new that I was missing as professional thank you very much to all who make possible this course.
By Avaria S M H•
Sep 22, 2020
There were several aspects I honestly didn't know before. I am so happy I pursued this course. Great delivery, great content Job well done.
By Vienes M•
Oct 1, 2020
Great modules, I learned a lot from the four week discussion and through the assignment completion required on this course. I understand how a good sentence should be. Highly recommended for those struggling with their written English. Thank you so much for giving me this opportunity.
By Arpine•
Jun 1, 2018
By De M A•
Nov 9, 2020
Such a valuable course. This course helped me to improve my professional writing skills. Thank you for all the instructors and Coursera for supporting me.
By Zykova E•
Jun 24, 2020
This course hasn't Ukrainian translate, sorry but fo me it's very difficult at this time(
By Basil A H A•
Feb 28, 2019
Dear Instructor Amalia B. Stephens,
Firstly, I would like to salute you and all of the staff of Coursera. Also, I would like to thank you personally for such excellent and useful courses. Indeed you gave me useful instructions and information that will serve me and my customers for lifetime. I hope that I will have the chance to serve you or to return the favor in the nearest future.
Best regards
Basil A. Hussein AL-Askary
By Theresa K W•
Sep 3, 2020
First I have doubt on enrolling this course but when I was studying and get to know more about this course. I was then literally engage and found interest in it. Thank you so much for the wonder opportunity and everything was explain easily. I will apply what I know from this course to my future endeavors.
By Rachel Z•
Mar 23, 2019
Dear Amalia,
Thanks for the helpful and well-structured course. I really appreciate all of your efforts!
I am so enjoyed your lecture and have been benefited a lot from it. Thanks for being such a kind, patient and professional instructor! Xie xie! Thanks.
Ruijuan(Rachel) Zhang
By Siyad M•
Aug 18, 2020
Very useful course, to learn about writing skills,(report writing, proposal writing,slide presentation etc). This course will help you to learn more about active English writing through some techniques like parallel words, SV agreement, etc...Resourceful instructors.
By Kaung M•
Aug 21, 2020
I really appreciate Georgia Institute of Technology and Coursera. I can recommend this course to be better at writing in Business English. As Essential knowledge of Business English is involved, every self-learners should enroll.
By Rachna M•
Aug 8, 2020
It was an enlightening session. I thoroughly enjoyed all the modules and learnt valuable lessons. I recommend this certification those who want to learn the basic traits required to write a report, proposal and prepare ppt.
By Lina A•
Nov 18, 2020
I really enjoyed the course. I liked the teachers. I liked how the material was presented, how the topic was explained. I had a great pleasure to study. Thank you very much.
By Kasnailah C•
Oct 28, 2020
I am so thrilled by the way learning is done here. Short and well explained notes, lecture videos are clear and presented well. Thanks to you offering me this course.
By Sally A A•
Sep 9, 2020
I recommend this course to anyone that desires to improve how they communicate with others.
By Antanas P•
Aug 19, 2020
Great course which learns you really important skills.
By Laura G•
Jul 13, 2020
I loved the course, is interesting, easy, amusing
By Sheeba J•
Jul 12, 2020
Very good course.
By Win N•
Jul 14, 2020
Great course and thank you for teaching me a Better Business Writing in English.
By Doris22•
Jan 22, 2018
On one side, the course is ok, but there is a serious problem with exercises and I did not have feedback to the responsables of the course. There are lots of students who have the same problem, but neither did not they have feedback, nor did I have an answer of the course professors.
This is a nightmare, I have finished all the course, but I cannot have mi certificate because there is a problem with an exercise and it is not my fault.
On the ther side, the feedback of Coursera is amazing, they paid attention to the incovenience and I understood me perfectly.
I hope everything is going to be ok and the problem will figure out soon because I paid the fee and I finished the course. So, I would like to have a certificate of the course.
By Mohamed E•
Oct 30, 2020
I learnt lots of new things in this amazing course. It's really worth all the efforts. Thank you so much, dear instructors for this outstanding course, and thanks a lot for the Coursera community for providing such a great course. I highly recommend this course for everyone.
By Shahd T J•
Jun 6, 2021
I would like to extend a warm thank you to everyone in the course -- it was truly a wanderfull experience. Again, I would also like to especially thank the instructors for their time and effort. The future of my english writing looks brighter already. i learned a lot of helpful techniques and tricks that will for sure benefit me in all my coming works.