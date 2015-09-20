Effective writing is a powerful tool in the business environment. Learn how to articulate your thoughts in a clear and concise manner that will allow your ideas to be better understood by your readers. Improve your business writing skill by learning to select and use appropriate formats for your audience, use the correct medium and adjust your writing style accordingly, as well as identify your objective and communicate it clearly. You'll also learn to spot, correct and avoid the most common writing pitfalls, and gain valuable experience analyzing, writing and revising a wide spectrum of business documents. From a simple email to a complete report, learn how to put good business writing to work for you.
About this Course
What you will learn
Write effective presentations, emails, writing for visual communication
Edit and proofread business documents
Create business reports and press releases
Spot, correct and avoid the most common writing pitfalls
Skills you will gain
- Email Writing
- Proofreading
- Writing
- Communication
- Business Writing
Offered by
University of California, Irvine
Since 1965, the University of California, Irvine has combined the strengths of a major research university with the bounty of an incomparable Southern California location. UCI’s unyielding commitment to rigorous academics, cutting-edge research, and leadership and character development makes the campus a driving force for innovation and discovery that serves our local, national and global communities in many ways.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Business Writing, Channels and Message Formats
In this first Module of High-Impact Business Writing, you will learn the necessity and utility of understanding your audience for a business document. You will learn how to write with clarity and brevity as well as how to make appropriate language and word choices for that audience. This module also addresses the structure and important considerations for the most frequently used document types for business applications.
Spelling, Grammar, Sentence and Paragraphs
Module 2 is focused on the frequently mistaken or overlooked aspects of impactful writing. Common spelling errors, incorrect word usage, and judicious word selection that are important for business writing will be highlighted. Subject-verb and noun-pronoun agreement as well as verb tense and common rules of punctuation are reviewed. This module concludes with some rules of sentence structure and paragraph development to aid in the creation of universally understandable, cogent documents.
Strategies and Techniques for Common Message Types
In Module 3, we study some of the more common message types: positive messages, negative messages, and persuasive messages. Each type of message will be characterized and strategies for common forms of documents within each of these message types will be presented and practiced. This module also includes best practices for email use, including when email is the preferred choice, creating effective subject lines, and pertinent content choices.
Writing Reports, Virtual Communications, and Finalizing Your Work
The final module of this course begins with an overview of report preparation, including structure and content considerations. The three forms of review for a document: editing, revising, and proofreading are explained in detail and their purposes explained. This module also includes some best practices for writing in a virtual and shared virtual environment as well as recommendations regarding the visual appeal of documents, both on paper and online.
Reviews
- 5 stars63.18%
- 4 stars24.82%
- 3 stars8.46%
- 2 stars2.20%
- 1 star1.31%
TOP REVIEWS FROM HIGH-IMPACT BUSINESS WRITING
Sue Robins is an excellent instructor in the art of business writing. She will help you navigate the nuances and best practices behind a good business document
It was a very informative and useful course for officials involving business writing. I feel considerable improvement in my writing after passing of this course.
I am glad that I decided to do this course.The topics covered are very helpful for a beginner . Tutoring was also well organised and easily understandable. Thank you.
Great course with lots of valuable tips, not only for business writing but also for learning how to deal with arguments & confrontation in the workplace. Highly recommended.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.