  • Write effective presentations, emails, writing for visual communication

  • Edit and proofread business documents

  • Create business reports and press releases

  • Spot, correct and avoid the most common writing pitfalls

  • Email Writing
  • Proofreading
  • Writing
  • Communication
  • Business Writing
University of California, Irvine

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Business Writing, Channels and Message Formats

Week 2

Spelling, Grammar, Sentence and Paragraphs

Week 3

Strategies and Techniques for Common Message Types

Week 4

Writing Reports, Virtual Communications, and Finalizing Your Work

