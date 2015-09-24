TR
Jul 7, 2016
A simplified course that targets areas of business writing which most of us tend to oversee. In this era of digitalisation and information overload, this back to basics method was really refreshing.
GK
Dec 7, 2018
This course was short, poignant and mindful of our busy lives, while teaching us all how to be more impactful in our writing. This is just what I was looking for to give me an extra edge at work!
By Guido P•
Sep 24, 2015
Testing choice isn't great. Writing a letter, outline, etc. and submitting it for peer review would have been more productive. Furthermore, some questions in Week 2 test are confusing, the original meaning the test designer is trying to convey is, which dictates what the right answer is, isn't clear, giving too much room to interpretation not allowing the answer to be empirically right.
By Simona F•
Apr 8, 2020
Unfortunately, I don't feel I have learned anything new during this course, except for a couple of definitions. The content was very basic and most of the presentations looked like they weren't at all revised before being approved, there is even a lesson that starts halfway. Some slides are poorly done graphic- and content-wise. Same concept repeated lesson after lesson and some grammar mistakes even in the grammar section of the course! Last but not least, the quiz questions are really ambiguous and don't seem linked to the course content, I had to re-take week 2 quiz three times to pass with trial and error, because I could not understand what was the purpose of the question. Some hands-on exercise would have been useful. Would retake if content is revised.
By Johan J•
Jan 31, 2016
Didn't really elevate my writing. Mostly due to the fact that there were no practical exercises included. Though some of the theoretical stuff that is covered is sort of common sense, most is still very relevant, so I don't regret taking the course.
By S•
Nov 13, 2018
The Course is very useful. I like the tutor. The content was very crisp and easy to understand. I learnt many new things which I can deploy in my mails, business cases and letters.
Many thanks to the entire team of Coursera. Love you.
By Thasleemah A R•
Jul 8, 2016
By Gene K•
Dec 8, 2018
By Andre F M C•
Jul 3, 2017
Gostei muito desse curso, talvez o mais útil que eu fiz em muito tempo. São dicas simples, mas as pessoas realmente deveriam aprendê-las e segui-las no ambiente de trabalho.
Como oportunidade de melhoria, gostaria de mencionar que o som dos vídeos é inconstante, mudando de alto volume para baixo volume com a troca de vídeos. A qualidade também é bastante diferente.
By Khaled A•
May 19, 2020
This has to be one the best, most substantial courses here on Coursera. It covers a wide array of topics, while still focusing on small details that I would have usually missed out on. Great lecturer, and great course content offered. Highly recommend this course to anyone who is interested in enhancing and refining their writing skills.
By Rick P•
Oct 27, 2015
I found this course very valuable as much of my job centers around the principals outlined here. I see lots of this as common sense but find it very refreshing to have it in a formal format for others to learn from. I love the comment that we are surrounded by clutter in our writing and need to address it.
By Md. I C•
Jun 7, 2020
This is a great course for Professionals who has to communicate on a daily basis in the form of writing. This course will enable them to identify the mistakes they were making and help them communicate more efficiently. I liked the way Ms Susanne Robins delivered each lecture.
By HILARY H•
Oct 16, 2020
Thank you to Mdm Sue Robins for conducting this great course to us. This course was great and informative in sharpening our skills in dealing with client and customers in daily business. Thanks to UCI Division of Continuing Education for doing this great course. THANK YOU.
By Karim H A L•
Jun 24, 2020
Great course! I have always had trouble with my writing and this course has helped me a lot, specially when it comes to writing emails at work. I would recommend this course for those who struggle when writing to colleagues or Management.
By Di J•
Oct 26, 2015
The course is great. very informative and there are a lot of best practices i can practice in my day to day work.
The only area i see improvement is the quiz for week 2. I found it very difficult to pass the the choices are ambiguous.
By Stacy R•
Apr 13, 2018
The course covered a broad and basic scope of relatable writing topics; while, it still focused on the crucial and applicable topics (i.e. executive summaries and proposals to memos, agendas, and social media writing).
By Sabiha A•
Apr 20, 2020
It was an amazing course with a nice course instructor. I love this course, it will help me in business communication and any type of formal communication. I could gather some necessary knowledge through this course.
By Elena T•
Jan 13, 2020
In-depth knowledge of business culture was the most important for me. Being a professional writer and formerly IELTS essay tutor, I can validate the brief and very to the point criteria given.
By Robert R•
Aug 1, 2019
I have held several executive roles throughout my career. This course helped fine tune my writing and has drastically improved my correspondences as well as presentations. Highly recommend.
By Loren C•
Feb 21, 2017
A very simplistic overview of necessary skills and helpful writing tips. The videos are a bit slow and the instructor stumbles over her words a lot, but the material is great.
By Arthi S•
Aug 25, 2015
The modules had a lot of aspects and covered each one in detail. However, it would have been helpful to have some hands-on exercises like writing an executive summary, evaluating a resume, writing an elevator pitch etc so that people learn from each other. Otherwise, its a great course with emphasis on different aspects of business writing. Thanks
By Jaime A R O•
Apr 29, 2020
I didn't particularly like the grammar module, I felt like I was guessing the questions in the quiz. I think that all the course should be more pragmatic
By Deleted A•
Sep 22, 2015
Poor content. Clearly filler material for the specialization. :)
By Zivile M L•
Sep 22, 2015
The course was very short and very basic. I do not think it is fair to call it "High-Impact Business Writing" when all you get is an introduction to business writing. It would be nice to have a more extensive course on this subject. I would retake it if it was improved. My rating reflects the lack of high-quality content with more examples.
By Ruth M V•
Jun 18, 2019
The content is interesting (although far simplier than I expected, especially in the second module), but the presentation is a put off at times. The speaker loses track every now and then, PPT presentations timing and video editing (more precisely, video cut and paste) could help some revising.
By Peter W•
Apr 16, 2021
I don't understand how this course has 4.5 stars. This course is stuck in 1999. The production value is terrible--- the speaker stumbles on her words, the slides use clipart, there's a section on email and what BCC means? I downloaded one of the files and the bullet points were Lorem Ipsum--- C'mon Coursera--- time to upgrade this course. I want my $ back!
By Jan U•
Mar 24, 2022
Amazing topic. Clearly impated with this course, I have to save it in a way that I keep it on my knowledge and on my ebookstore. My preferred material: 1# Guidelines and Etiquette for Virtual Meetings Before the Meeting Put your camera at eye level; use books or a platform if necessary to raise it.
#2 Revising, Editing, and Proofreading Writing reports or other quality business documents is typically a process that takes time, and very rarely (if ever) can someone write a complete document or message without some level of revising, editing, and proofreading. Understanding how to use each of these three approaches will help you modify and improve the content, quality, and presentation of your writing. I love writing so I have not had enough time to do it, probably per the overcharge of material in this season but like every writer in the life, We will have to go a resting place and just do it!, write.