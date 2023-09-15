University of Glasgow
Writing for Business Advanced
University of Glasgow

Writing for Business Advanced

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Riccardo Galgani

Instructor: Riccardo Galgani

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

Intermediate level
Some related experience required
30 hours to complete
3 weeks at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

10 quizzes, 19 assignments

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 5 modules in this course

Module 1 (Lessons 1.1 through to 1.14) covers introductory material about how the course approaches business writing, the learning scenario and the learning process. You will learn about the business narrative and the company, Globe, that provides a comparable real-life context for the course. You will consider how the course approaches learning and look at the seven key questions that successful writers are able to ask and answer as part of producing texts. This module also looks at the first Output Text that you will produce as part of the course scenario, a Short Answer Response, which will involve using a structure to organise ideas as well as writing concisely and specifically.

What's included

4 videos4 readings2 quizzes3 assignments1 peer review2 discussion prompts

Module 2 (Lessons 2.1 through to 2.14) sees you complete the application process to Globe and move into an assessment centre. You will write an example of a formal letter, a Covering Letter, and a Report. You will focus in detail on two of the seven writing questions, those concerning Register and Sentence accuracy, range and variety. You will learn about degrees of formality and how to use language features to modulate register, as well as how to use a range of sentence types to best suit your writing purpose and aims.  

What's included

4 videos2 readings2 quizzes4 assignments2 peer reviews2 discussion prompts

In Module 3 (Lessons 3.1 through to 3.14), you leave the Globe assessment centre and start your internship at Globe. You will write a piece of reflective writing, and through this text explore the different ways vocabulary can be packaged and used to improve range, accuracy, and variety. As you start your first internship project at Globe and deal with issues in customer relationship management (CRM), you will write an adjustment letter to a client and look at grammar features that are common in different text types. You will revisit register and vocabulary and consider how frequently occurring word items can affect your communicative purpose. 

What's included

4 videos2 readings2 quizzes4 assignments2 peer reviews2 discussion prompts

In Module 4 (Lessons 4.1 through to 4.14), you will complete the first internship project (CRM) and write two emails as you seek to wrap this up. One email is to a group of colleagues at Globe who you do not know, while another is to a colleague that you do know. You will explore two further key writing questions, those of Purpose and Audience, and learn how your relationship with the audience affects your decisions as writers, not only in terms of how you position yourself using register and other language choices, but also in terms of how you use information from other texts. 

What's included

4 videos2 readings2 quizzes4 assignments2 peer reviews2 discussion prompts

In the final Module 5 (Lessons 5.1 through to 5.13), you will start and complete your second internship project and explore ways in which you are uniquely placed to improve Globe's performance. You will write a Report that highlights your innovative and strategic business thinking and focus on the creative visual aspects of a text. Your final Output Text will be a Press Release. In this, you will bring together the skills that you have learned during the course to showcase and test out your ability to independently ask and answer the seven writing questions that you have practised during the five Modules.

What's included

3 videos2 readings2 quizzes4 assignments2 peer reviews2 discussion prompts

Instructor

Riccardo Galgani
University of Glasgow
1 Course622 learners

Offered by

University of Glasgow

Recommended if you're interested in Business Essentials

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Business Essentials? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions