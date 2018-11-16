This course aims to prepare you for working in an cross-cultural Business setting. We'll learn about common cross-cultural theories and how they are relevant to everyday business practices in a globalised world. By combining all of your vocabulary, reading, speaking, and writing skills that you acquired in the previous three courses, you will learn how language plays an important role in cross-cultural communication. You will also enhance your cross-cultural understanding and will be able to use vocabulary, tone and style, and spoken and written communication skills within a cross-cultural Business context. Skills learned in this course help prepare you to deliver the professional business presentation in the Capstone project.
This course is part of the Business English for Non-Native Speakers Specialization
About this Course
The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
HKUST - A dynamic, international research university, in relentless pursuit of excellence, leading the advance of science and technology, and educating the new generation of front-runners for Asia and the world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Welcome module
Welcome to Week 1! This week, we will cover Module 1 where we introduce you to the objectives and structure of this Specialization and course.
What is culture?
Welcome to Week 2! This week we will cover Module 2 where we introduce you to basic cultural theories and language skills you will use in general cross-cultural business situations. You will also be introduced to vocabulary and language skills common to business communications.
Culture and communication strategies
Welcome to Week 3! This week we will cover Module 3 where we introduce you to ways of cultural understanding can guide business communication strategies basic and the language skills you will use in general cross-cultural business situations. You will also be introduced to vocabulary and language skills common to business communications.
Culture and management communication
Welcome to Week 4! This week we will cover Module 4 where we introduce you to common cultural frameworks used in the business world, how theories inform management in cross-cultural situations and language skills you will use in management situations. You will also be introduced to vocabulary and language skills common to business communications.
Reviews
TOP REVIEWS
An excellent course for the people who would like be a global citizen.
Very useful, with suitable amount of exercises and assignments. Great course for improving English skill.
This course is beneficial for me. From this I can improve my vocabulary skill
It was an excellent and very helpful course for me. I`ve learned a lot about other business cultural communication, negotiation style, meeting and greeting.
About the Business English for Non-Native Speakers Specialization
This Specialization will introduce non-native speakers of English to methods for developing English language and communication skills for the workplace, doing business, cross-cultural understanding, and business case study analysis. You'll apply these skills in the final Capstone Project by analysing a current business case study and providing recommendations to a target audience in both presentation and written formats.
