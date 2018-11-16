About this Course

Instructors

Offered by

The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Welcome module

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 4 min), 4 readings
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

What is culture?

5 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 21 min), 7 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

7 hours to complete

Culture and communication strategies

7 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 73 min), 8 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Culture and management communication

5 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 31 min), 5 readings, 4 quizzes

