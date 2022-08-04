The College English Prep MOOC is targeted at students preparing to enter college and who need to take the English and Writing Placement Exams. Information in this course is applicable to all students who take the CollegeBoard Accuplacer Exam. However, there is information in the first module that is specifically tailored to Texas students because of initiatives set forth by the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board.
College English PrepUniversity of North Texas
About this Course
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to the TSI
Purpose and Focus | Organization and Structure | Developing and Supporting Your Ideas
Sentence Variety and Style | Mechanical Conventions
Critical Thinking
