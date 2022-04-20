The purpose of this course is to review and practice key concepts in preparation for the math portion of the Texas Success Initiative Assessment 2.0 (TSI2). The TSI2 is series of placement tests for learners enrolling in public universities in Texas. This MOOC will cover the four main categories of the Mathematics portion: Quantitative Reasoning, Algebraic Reasoning, Geometric & Spatial Reasoning, and Probabilistic & Statistical Reasoning.
About this Course
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Week 1: Number Sense
This module includes an introduction to the course and three lessons regarding number sense. There is a graded quiz at the end of each lesson to reinforce the concepts.
Week 2: Elementary Algebra
This module contains four lessons on elementary algebra concepts including, solving linear equations and inequalities, math models, graphing, and systems of equations.
Week 3: Intermediate Algebra
This module contains five lessons in intermediate algebra. This is the most extensive module, please allow yourself a reasonable time frame to grasp these concepts.
Week 4: Geometry & Statistics
This is the last module. It contains two lessons on geometry and statistics.
Reviews
Decent course, although there are some mistakes in a few of the quizzes with week three.
