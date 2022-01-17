Chevron Left
The purpose of this course is to review and practice key concepts in preparation for the math portion of the Texas Success Initiative Assessment 2.0 (TSI2).  The TSI2 is series of placement tests for learners enrolling in public universities in Texas.  This MOOC will cover the four main categories of the Mathematics portion:  Quantitative Reasoning, Algebraic Reasoning, Geometric & Spatial Reasoning, and Probabilistic & Statistical Reasoning.  Please note, as the TSI assesses your math knowledge spanning from elementary math concepts to statistics, the content presented is extensive. You will want to allow yourself adequate time to study and prepare for the TSI2 assessment....
By Kristen L

Jan 17, 2022

This course has no videos; it is comprised entirely of write-ups of foundational math concepts. These write-ups are done well, without being too bloated, and encompasses all the key concepts. They are also fairly easy to read, and the layout is easy on the eyes. For anyone wanting a review of these math concepts, this is an EXCELLENT course to take a refresher from.

HOWEVER, this courses' quizzes are BLOATED with bugs. There are three weekly quizzes that it is impossible to get 100 on, because the answer to the question is submitted incorrectly. Until this is fixed, my rating will remain as is.

Otherwise, this is a nice refreshment course and it's obvious significant effort went to creating it.

By Jami L

Apr 4, 2022

While I found this course helpful as far as giving a nice review and I was happy with the learning experience as a whole, I was less pleased with the fact that there were so many errors in text and examples (clearly was not proofread) and ran into a few times when I had the correct answer on the quiz (asked others to work the equations/problems to verify) but was marked as incorrect. Seems like if this is for college prep, more attention would have been paid to details like these.

By Matt

Apr 20, 2022

Decent course, although there are some mistakes in a few of the quizzes with week three.

By Gavin G

Mar 27, 2022

Most quizzes have lots of issues when submitting an answer

By Cor v H

Mar 28, 2022

mo certificate.

