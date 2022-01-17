By Kristen L•
Jan 17, 2022
This course has no videos; it is comprised entirely of write-ups of foundational math concepts. These write-ups are done well, without being too bloated, and encompasses all the key concepts. They are also fairly easy to read, and the layout is easy on the eyes. For anyone wanting a review of these math concepts, this is an EXCELLENT course to take a refresher from.
HOWEVER, this courses' quizzes are BLOATED with bugs. There are three weekly quizzes that it is impossible to get 100 on, because the answer to the question is submitted incorrectly. Until this is fixed, my rating will remain as is.
Otherwise, this is a nice refreshment course and it's obvious significant effort went to creating it.
By Jami L•
Apr 4, 2022
While I found this course helpful as far as giving a nice review and I was happy with the learning experience as a whole, I was less pleased with the fact that there were so many errors in text and examples (clearly was not proofread) and ran into a few times when I had the correct answer on the quiz (asked others to work the equations/problems to verify) but was marked as incorrect. Seems like if this is for college prep, more attention would have been paid to details like these.
By Matt•
Apr 20, 2022
Decent course, although there are some mistakes in a few of the quizzes with week three.
By Gavin G•
Mar 27, 2022
Most quizzes have lots of issues when submitting an answer
By Cor v H•
Mar 28, 2022
