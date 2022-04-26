Algebra: Elementary to Advanced

About this Course

Johns Hopkins University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Module 1: The Structure of Numbers

3 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 41 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes
Week 2

Module 2: Linear Equations

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 51 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes
Week 3

Module 3: Solving Inequalities

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 31 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week 4

Module 4: Systems of Equations

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 43 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes

