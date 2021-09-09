About this Course

9,945 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 3 in the
Algebra: Elementary to Advanced Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 6 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 3 in the
Algebra: Elementary to Advanced Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 6 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Johns Hopkins University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Module 1: Introduction to Functions

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 40 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Module 2: Other Common Functions

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 52 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Final Exam: Functions and Applications

1 hour to complete

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM ALGEBRA: ELEMENTARY TO ADVANCED - FUNCTIONS & APPLICATIONS

View all reviews

About the Algebra: Elementary to Advanced Specialization

Algebra: Elementary to Advanced

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder