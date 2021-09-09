After completing this course, students will learn how to successfully apply functions to model different data and real world occurrences. This course reviews the concept of a function and then provide multiple examples of common and uncommon types of functions used in a variety of disciplines. Formulas, domains, ranges, graphs, intercepts, and fundamental behavior are all analyzed using both algebraic and analytic techniques. From this core set of functions, new functions are created by arithmetic operations and function composition. These functions are then applied to solve real world problems. The ability to picture many different types of functions will help students learn how and when to apply these functions, as well as give students the geometric intuition to understand the algebraic techniques. The skills and objectives from this course improve problem solving abilities.
This course is part of the Algebra: Elementary to Advanced Specialization
Johns Hopkins University
The mission of The Johns Hopkins University is to educate its students and cultivate their capacity for life-long learning, to foster independent and original research, and to bring the benefits of discovery to the world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Module 1: Introduction to Functions
A linear relationship between two variables occurs when there is a constant increase or constant decrease in one variable with respect to the other. Linear functions have the property that any chance in the independent variable results in a proportional change in the dependent variable. Many physical situations can be modeled using a linear relationship. Adding an extra term of the form ax^2 to a linear function creates a quadratic function, and its graph is the parabola. We will see examples of linear and quadratic functions and their applications in the sections that follow.
Module 2: Other Common Functions
In the last module we introduced the important concept of a function and considered the linear and quadratic functions. In this module, we discuss methods for building new functions from those that are already familiar to use. One method will use the graph shifting techniques already introduced. These methods are developed further and applied to new functions. Constructing a graph is often an important first step in solving a problem. The more functions you can picture, the better problem solver you will be.
Final Exam: Functions and Applications
Congratulations on reaching the final exam! This final assessment will be cumulative in nature, covering all aspects of the course. Use this final as a teaching tool: justify what you know and identify areas for improvement. Use scrap paper as you take this final. Try to use any formula sheets or outside resources as a tool and not a crutch. Check your answers before you submit. After the test, review any incorrect answers to find your mistakes. Try to separate "silly" mistakes from the more substantial mistakes in understanding. Good luck!
About the Algebra: Elementary to Advanced Specialization
This specialization is intended for students looking to solidify their algebra and geometry necessary to be successful in future courses that will require precalculus and calculus. Quantitiative skill and reasoning are presented throughout the course to train students to think logically, reason with data, and make informed decisions.
