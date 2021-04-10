About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 3 in the
Precalculus through Data and Modelling Specialization
Beginner Level

Some familiarity with algebraic expressions and function basics at the high school level.

Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Model data with both single and multivariable functions

  • Visualize and analyze data using different technologies.

  • Understand properties of different types of functions to apply them accordingly to model different situations.

  • Perform vector operations, such as addition, scalar multiplication, dot product, and cross product, to analyze geometry in space.

Instructor

Offered by

Johns Hopkins University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Module 1: Periodic Functions

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 31 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Module 2: Right Triangle Trigonometry

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 48 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Module 3: Sine and Cosine as Periodic Functions

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 51 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Module 4: The Tangent and Other Periodic Functions

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 42 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

About the Precalculus through Data and Modelling Specialization

Precalculus through Data and Modelling

