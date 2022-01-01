- function analysis
- vectors
- regression
- Data Analysis
- Modelling
Precalculus through Data and Modelling Specialization
Learn foundational math skills and concepts. Develop the mathematical skills you need to analyze, visualize, and model data.
Model data with both single and multivariable functions
Visualize and analyze data using different technologies.
Understand properties of different types of functions to apply them accordingly to model different situations.
Perform vector operations, such as addition, scalar multiplication, dot product, and cross product, to analyze geometry in space.
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
In each module, learners will be provided with solved sample problems that they can use to build their skills and confidence followed by graded quizzes to demonstrate what they've learned. Finally, each course in the specialization concludes with a final exam that learners can use to demonstrate their mastery of the material.
Some familiarity with algebraic expressions and function basics at the high school level.
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
Precalculus: Relations and Functions
This course helps to build the foundational material to use mathematics as a tool to model, understand, and interpret the world around us. This is done through studying functions, their properties, and applications to data analysis. Concepts of precalculus provide the set of tools for the beginning student to begin their scientific career, preparing them for future science and calculus courses. This course is designed for all students, not just those interested in further mathematics courses. Students interested in the natural sciences, computer sciences, psychology, sociology, or similar will genuinely benefit from this introductory course, applying the skills learned to their discipline to analyze and interpret their subject material. Students will be presented with not only new ideas, but also new applications of an old subject. Real-life data, exercise sets, and regular assessments help to motivate and reinforce the content in this course, leading to learning and mastery.
Precalculus: Periodic Functions
This course helps to build the foundational material to use mathematics as a tool to model, understand, and interpret the world around us. This is done through studying functions, their properties, and applications to data analysis. Concepts of precalculus provide the set of tools for the beginning student to begin their scientific career, preparing them for future science and calculus courses. This course is designed for all students, not just those interested in further mathematics courses. Students interested in the natural sciences, computer sciences, psychology, sociology, or similar will genuinely benefit from this introductory course, applying the skills learned to their discipline to analyze and interpret their subject material. Students will be presented with not only new ideas, but also new applications of an old subject. Real-life data, exercise sets, and regular assessments help to motivate and reinforce the content in this course, leading to learning and mastery.
Precalculus: Mathematical Modeling
This course helps to build the foundational material to use mathematics as a tool to model, understand, and interpret the world around us. This is done through studying functions, their properties, and applications to data analysis. Concepts of precalculus provide the set of tools for the beginning student to begin their scientific career, preparing them for future science and calculus courses. This course is designed for all students, not just those interested in further mathematics courses. Students interested in the natural sciences, computer sciences, psychology, sociology, or similar will genuinely benefit from this introductory course, applying the skills learned to their discipline to analyze and interpret their subject material. Students will be presented with not only new ideas, but also new applications of an old subject. Real-life data, exercise sets, and regular assessments help to motivate and reinforce the content in this course, leading to learning and mastery.
Johns Hopkins University
The mission of The Johns Hopkins University is to educate its students and cultivate their capacity for life-long learning, to foster independent and original research, and to bring the benefits of discovery to the world.
