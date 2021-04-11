Chevron Left
This course helps to build the foundational material to use mathematics as a tool to model, understand, and interpret the world around us. This is done through studying functions, their properties, and applications to data analysis. Concepts of precalculus provide the set of tools for the beginning student to begin their scientific career, preparing them for future science and calculus courses. This course is designed for all students, not just those interested in further mathematics courses. Students interested in the natural sciences, computer sciences, psychology, sociology, or similar will genuinely benefit from this introductory course, applying the skills learned to their discipline to analyze and interpret their subject material. Students will be presented with not only new ideas, but also new applications of an old subject. Real-life data, exercise sets, and regular assessments help to motivate and reinforce the content in this course, leading to learning and mastery....

By John C

Apr 10, 2021

Excellent course. Trigonometric concepts that, in previous courses, had been intimidating, confusing and tedious became dramatically less so.

By Don J

Sep 10, 2021

This is the second module of the specialization in calculus, go through these lectures in sequence since the concepts build on each other. The explanations are very clear and even the real world examples are superb. The motivation for learning all these concepts is baked into these lectures through the examples. Would definitely recommend solving the quizzes and sample problems. The professor also explains some historical math while going through the lectures such as where does 360degree come from. Thank you professor for all these lectures.

By Mustafa Y

Mar 3, 2021

I enjoyed the course through and through. Joseph is a great instructor. I had not the slightest trouble videos are simple to comprehend and very to the point. I had no question but one which was responded to shortly after I brought it up in the discussion forums. I shall like to recommend this course to a friend.

By LUIS F A Z

Nov 20, 2020

The course is amazing. It helped me to understand the logic of periodic functions instead only memorize those functions. I think It would be great to provide additional material or books recommendations.

By Haider A

May 9, 2021

This course just like the preceding one is brilliant. After a very very very long time I can finally grasp the concepts undelrying the mathematics I studied at the high school.

By Evangelos K

Jan 7, 2021

The course is challenging. I learned a lot about trigonometric functions and their behavior. I can now understand periodic ODEs better now...

By Mary C

Apr 4, 2022

Would have liked more background into range, domain, etc since it was on test questions....

By ABDUL M

Nov 20, 2021

Absolutely loved this course. i recommend it to every beginner

By Lee S

Oct 27, 2021

Extremely well taught! Superb explanations and examples.

By Marcelino S

Aug 1, 2021

awesome and informative

By Methsara B

Jan 18, 2021

Very usefull course

By TUHIN S M

Jan 9, 2021

TEACHER IS TOO GOOD

By Md.Shariful I

Dec 8, 2020

effective course

By John L C

May 24, 2022

Instructor quite a good presenter of this material, generally not stiff and pretty colloqial in his language. Made the material interesting and not overy theoretical. I think a couple of the test/quiz questions were not fairly graded ( thought my answer was identical to the shown correct answer); but it was not often enough to be material to my end result. I would certianly recommend this course for the material, and be more likely to take a course with this instructor.

By Richard C

Mar 18, 2021

I wish the forums would be a place of exchange of problems among students and professor.

Of the very few errors in the lectures, posting corrections might be valuable as to avoiding loss of hair.

I love the stories of the Japanese math teacher, cos strong, sine mother take the baby out. look at the moon.

