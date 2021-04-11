HA
May 8, 2021
This course just like the preceding one is brilliant. After a very very very long time I can finally grasp the concepts undelrying the mathematics I studied at the high school.
JC
Apr 10, 2021
Excellent course. Trigonometric concepts that, in previous courses, had been intimidating, confusing and tedious became dramatically less so.
By John C•
Apr 10, 2021
By Don J•
Sep 10, 2021
This is the second module of the specialization in calculus, go through these lectures in sequence since the concepts build on each other. The explanations are very clear and even the real world examples are superb. The motivation for learning all these concepts is baked into these lectures through the examples. Would definitely recommend solving the quizzes and sample problems. The professor also explains some historical math while going through the lectures such as where does 360degree come from. Thank you professor for all these lectures.
By Mustafa Y•
Mar 3, 2021
I enjoyed the course through and through. Joseph is a great instructor. I had not the slightest trouble videos are simple to comprehend and very to the point. I had no question but one which was responded to shortly after I brought it up in the discussion forums. I shall like to recommend this course to a friend.
By LUIS F A Z•
Nov 20, 2020
The course is amazing. It helped me to understand the logic of periodic functions instead only memorize those functions. I think It would be great to provide additional material or books recommendations.
By Haider A•
May 9, 2021
By Evangelos K•
Jan 7, 2021
The course is challenging. I learned a lot about trigonometric functions and their behavior. I can now understand periodic ODEs better now...
By Mary C•
Apr 4, 2022
Would have liked more background into range, domain, etc since it was on test questions....
By ABDUL M•
Nov 20, 2021
Absolutely loved this course. i recommend it to every beginner
By Lee S•
Oct 27, 2021
Extremely well taught! Superb explanations and examples.
By Marcelino S•
Aug 1, 2021
awesome and informative
By Methsara B•
Jan 18, 2021
Very usefull course
By TUHIN S M•
Jan 9, 2021
TEACHER IS TOO GOOD
By Md.Shariful I•
Dec 8, 2020
effective course
By John L C•
May 24, 2022
Instructor quite a good presenter of this material, generally not stiff and pretty colloqial in his language. Made the material interesting and not overy theoretical. I think a couple of the test/quiz questions were not fairly graded ( thought my answer was identical to the shown correct answer); but it was not often enough to be material to my end result. I would certianly recommend this course for the material, and be more likely to take a course with this instructor.
By Richard C•
Mar 18, 2021
I wish the forums would be a place of exchange of problems among students and professor.
Of the very few errors in the lectures, posting corrections might be valuable as to avoiding loss of hair.
I love the stories of the Japanese math teacher, cos strong, sine mother take the baby out. look at the moon.