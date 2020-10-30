About this Course

11,084 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 3 in the
Precalculus through Data and Modelling Specialization
Beginner Level

Some familiarity with algebraic expressions and function basics at the high school level.

Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Model data with both single and multivariable functions

  • Visualize and analyze data using different technologies.

  • Understand properties of different types of functions to apply them accordingly to model different situations.

  • Perform vector operations, such as addition, scalar multiplication, dot product, and cross product, to analyze geometry in space.

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 3 in the
Precalculus through Data and Modelling Specialization
Beginner Level

Some familiarity with algebraic expressions and function basics at the high school level.

Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Johns Hopkins University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Module 1: Basics and Common Functions

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 46 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Module 2: Equations of Lines, Quadratics, and More Functions

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 82 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Module 3: Exponential and Logarithmic Functions

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 53 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Module 4: Properties of Logarithms

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 21 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM PRECALCULUS: RELATIONS AND FUNCTIONS

View all reviews

About the Precalculus through Data and Modelling Specialization

Precalculus through Data and Modelling

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder