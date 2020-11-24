JJ
Nov 23, 2020
The course content is great, but despite dozens of moderators, they never answer any questions in the discussion, so you better be able to pass completely on your own.
SM
Mar 23, 2021
G\n\nr\n\ne\n\na\n\nt course!The explanations are really very clear and the exercises very useful! Loved the lecturer's style of teaching
By Jeremy•
Nov 24, 2020
By Deleted A•
Jan 6, 2021
This course is for people with some experience in precalculus.
The author doesn't spend much time explaining everything in detail but will give a quick around view of the major aspects of the subject. Recommended for people who want to brush up their basics.
Again the course (specialization) consists of a number of other courses which is themed for data modeling, so this first two course focuses on brushing up our linear algebra and trig. Once we get familiarize with the tool for modeling, then I assume the final two-course focuses on the modeling.
As of now, I haven't taken the rest of the specialization, but with a little effort from the course and with the help of any textbook. This course will be helpful to anyone who wants to learn more about Precalc and modeling.
Again precalc is a little extensive, so I can fully understand, with the 4 weeks lecture one can cover only the major areas of it. As said earlier with some help from textbooks and these videos, it will a good learning experience. Looking forward to doing the next course from the specialization.
By Liu J•
Mar 13, 2021
One of the best online courses I took! I love it!
The course is friendly for beginners and those who have graduated from schools for years. The teacher is particularly patient and thoughtful. He guided me step by step, no rush, not skipping things, so everything is understandable. Although for a non-English speaker like me he speaks rather fast, the good news is that when it comes to some confusing points, he'll lower the speed.
Each lesson builds on the previous ones, and one lesson may shed light on the next one. For example, the lesson of inverse function is a good pre-lesson for lessons concerning e^x/ln(x), while omitted by many teachers.
Last but not least, it is really good that the quizzes of the course give many questions that require students to use the knowledge they learned in this course earlier. As everything is practiced over and over again, we won't easily forget the knowledge we learned yesterday.
Thank you Mr. Cutrone! I'm looking forward to the rest of the journey of Calculus with you.
By Mustafa Y•
Feb 12, 2021
The course was really nice and engaging, the videos were crystal clear and well made. I was taught all of this before but it had 2 years without ever using them so I had forgotten them hence the course may have been easier for since I mostly had to be reminded about the laws and work arounds. Although I had known the information presented before hand I still found some questions quite unique and challenging. Thanks to everyone that made effort in the making of this course.
By Derpmaiden A•
Dec 29, 2021
As someone who barely touch any mathematics since university, this is the perfect course to refresh those memories. Concepts are introduced gradually and reinforce with exercises that is at the right amount of difficulty to test your understanding. The professor did a fantastic job in breaking down not only the mathematics, but its application to real world problem as well. Highly recommend this course as refreshment or someone new to pre-calculus.
By TUHIN S M•
Dec 29, 2020
FRIENDLY TEACHER
By Don J•
Sep 10, 2021
I would recommend this course to anyone who is interested in learning some of the fundamentals or even if we are revisiting these topics. I am in the latter category, some of these I learned several years ago and I even filled in some of the holes in my understanding and even cleared up some of my misconceptions. The lectures are very well organized and the explanations are clear. I would definitely go through these lectures at a slow pace unless you already know all this material. Also take time out to do all the quizzes and sample problems; they are all very helpful in grounding the material. All the functions discussed here becomes useful in the third module.
By Maprang•
Jun 1, 2021
Prof.Cuthrone is so good. He's very casual and able to explain complex concepts succintly. The difficulty of the quizzes is just right, enough to reinforce the concepts presented in the video lectures. I definitely recommend anyone take this course. I, myself, will pursue the entire Pre-calc Specialization by John Hopkins. Can't wait to do the next Period functions course. See you guys there!
By Evangelos K•
Jan 2, 2021
The lectures were great and the assignments and quizzes were challenging. This course helped me to understand clearly the domain and range concepts vital for the theory of ordinary differential equations
By LUIS F A Z•
Oct 31, 2020
It was an amazing course. I learned a lot. The lessons are not extremely long and have enough content to satisfy you.
By TOMÁS N P B•
Jan 21, 2021
Very good instructor, with exercises and tests that covers what was seen in the video lectures
By Md.Shariful I•
Dec 5, 2020
Very effective course
By Bernardo C•
Mar 24, 2021
It is a certification and not a learning program, i.e. it is not meant for those who want to learn the subject, but rather for those who want to review it and certify their knowledge. I would say that it is not beginner's level. It is, however, a good course if the student has the determination to do a lot of parallel studying.
By César M•
Nov 24, 2020
Interesante la revision de la funciones elementales
By Bart P•
Feb 2, 2021
I was very happy with the instructor. He explained the concepts using a large number of examples. I like the reading materials that accompanied the lectures. I recommend this course for anybody who needs a good refresher in Pre-Calc.
By S M•
Mar 24, 2021
By Randolph L M•
Sep 23, 2021
Excellent course. The professor made it easier to understand the material.
By Todor D•
Apr 1, 2021
It will be nice to see more applications of the the material.
By Yumin S•
Sep 28, 2021
This course is so helpful to understand the basic functions
By Deleted A•
Oct 16, 2021
This course is a great introduction to calculus
By Farruh H•
Apr 29, 2021
Good, very useful materials for precalculus.
By Juan A F S•
Jan 31, 2022
Excellent set of problems, well explained
By Jason P•
Apr 18, 2021
Overall, pretty good and helpfull.
By Brenda m•
Jan 14, 2021
very challenging-loved it
By Mohamed H A A Q•
Jul 1, 2021
Nice and easy.