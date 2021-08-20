Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Algebra: Elementary to Advanced - Functions & Applications by Johns Hopkins University

4.8
stars
52 ratings
12 reviews

About the Course

After completing this course, students will learn how to successfully apply functions to model different data and real world occurrences. This course reviews the concept of a function and then provide multiple examples of common and uncommon types of functions used in a variety of disciplines. Formulas, domains, ranges, graphs, intercepts, and fundamental behavior are all analyzed using both algebraic and analytic techniques. From this core set of functions, new functions are created by arithmetic operations and function composition. These functions are then applied to solve real world problems. The ability to picture many different types of functions will help students learn how and when to apply these functions, as well as give students the geometric intuition to understand the algebraic techniques. The skills and objectives from this course improve problem solving abilities....

Top reviews

RM

Sep 9, 2021

Excellent course! What I really enjoyed were the practical examples that brought the forms to life.

HH

May 5, 2022

Great instructor, exercises, and explanations. Course is well organized and orchestrated.

Filter by:

1 - 13 of 13 Reviews for Algebra: Elementary to Advanced - Functions & Applications

By Daniel T C

Aug 20, 2021

I still have much room for improvement, but the first two courses in the Elementary Algebra series have been a great re-introduction to key college algebra topics. I plan to continue to enroll in additional courses and continue to move forward in my mathematics training. This have been very worthwhile for me and I highly recommend these courses.

By Samiha A

Aug 8, 2021

The best Thank you so much for this very easy explanation for lessons

By Surendran K

Jan 2, 2022

Excellent course materials and instruction videos. Also, I found that the questions of quizzes and exams are highly innovative. They are not meant for testing mere theoretical knowledge, but also, test one's ability to think apply the theoretical knowledge gained.

By Patricia F

Nov 23, 2021

This course had a wealth of material that was very easy to navigate. The instructor included videos, notes, and examples to help master the material. All assessments had immediate and comprehensive feedback. Thank you, Dr. Cutrone!

By Russell L M

Sep 10, 2021

E​xcellent course! What I really enjoyed were the practical examples that brought the forms to life.

By Houndboy

May 6, 2022

G​reat instructor, exercises, and explanations. Course is well organized and orchestrated.

By David B

Feb 9, 2022

Excellent course. I've done 2/3 of the specialization and looking forward to course #3.

By Peter J I

May 27, 2022

W​ell taught.

By VARUN S

Mar 27, 2022

excellent!

By Dr. N K

Apr 11, 2022

Great

By HUE J P

Mar 22, 2022

good

By William N

Dec 30, 2021

E​sc

By Nicholas S

Sep 29, 2021

P​leas make more questions to practice that are similar to the questions on the quizes and final. The second week needs a video to explain how to apply the equations to the word probles given on the quizies and final.

