Sep 9, 2021
Excellent course! What I really enjoyed were the practical examples that brought the forms to life.
May 5, 2022
Great instructor, exercises, and explanations. Course is well organized and orchestrated.
By Daniel T C•
Aug 20, 2021
I still have much room for improvement, but the first two courses in the Elementary Algebra series have been a great re-introduction to key college algebra topics. I plan to continue to enroll in additional courses and continue to move forward in my mathematics training. This have been very worthwhile for me and I highly recommend these courses.
By Samiha A•
Aug 8, 2021
The best Thank you so much for this very easy explanation for lessons
By Surendran K•
Jan 2, 2022
Excellent course materials and instruction videos. Also, I found that the questions of quizzes and exams are highly innovative. They are not meant for testing mere theoretical knowledge, but also, test one's ability to think apply the theoretical knowledge gained.
By Patricia F•
Nov 23, 2021
This course had a wealth of material that was very easy to navigate. The instructor included videos, notes, and examples to help master the material. All assessments had immediate and comprehensive feedback. Thank you, Dr. Cutrone!
By Russell L M•
Sep 10, 2021
By Houndboy•
May 6, 2022
By David B•
Feb 9, 2022
Excellent course. I've done 2/3 of the specialization and looking forward to course #3.
By Peter J I•
May 27, 2022
Well taught.
By VARUN S•
Mar 27, 2022
excellent!
By Dr. N K•
Apr 11, 2022
Great
By HUE J P•
Mar 22, 2022
good
By William N•
Dec 30, 2021
By Nicholas S•
Sep 29, 2021
Pleas make more questions to practice that are similar to the questions on the quizes and final. The second week needs a video to explain how to apply the equations to the word probles given on the quizies and final.