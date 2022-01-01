No prior mathematical background is required. This course is appropriate for all learners.
Algebra: Elementary to Advanced Specialization
Start your journey of Mathematics here. Master the fundamentals of Algebra
Offered By
What you will learn
Solving linear, quadratic, polynomial, and exponential equations.
Properties of real, rational, and irrational numbers.
Properties of a variety of functions (eg, graphs, domain, range, intercepts, asymptotes)
Applications of the theory presented to model data, reason logically, and evaluate arguments.
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Instead of a single large project, there are many smaller applied and algebra problems throughout the modules of the courses. Practice problems with worked solutions are provided throughout the course to prepare students and allow them to be successful. Problems range in difficulty to allow students to be challenged as they apply the knowledge gained from the course.
No prior mathematical background is required. This course is appropriate for all learners.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
Algebra: Elementary to Advanced - Equations & Inequalities
This course is intended for students looking to create a solid algebraic foundation of fundamental mathematical concepts from which to take more advanced courses that use concepts from precalculus, calculus, probability, and statistics. This course will help solidify your computational methods, review algebraic formulas and properties, and apply these concepts model real world situations. This course is for any student who will use algebraic skills in future mathematics courses. Topics include: the real numbers, equalities, inequalities, polynomials, rational expressions and equations, graphs, relations and functions, radicals and exponents, and quadratic equations.
Algebra: Elementary to Advanced - Functions & Applications
After completing this course, students will learn how to successfully apply functions to model different data and real world occurrences. This course reviews the concept of a function and then provide multiple examples of common and uncommon types of functions used in a variety of disciplines. Formulas, domains, ranges, graphs, intercepts, and fundamental behavior are all analyzed using both algebraic and analytic techniques. From this core set of functions, new functions are created by arithmetic operations and function composition. These functions are then applied to solve real world problems. The ability to picture many different types of functions will help students learn how and when to apply these functions, as well as give students the geometric intuition to understand the algebraic techniques. The skills and objectives from this course improve problem solving abilities.
Algebra: Elementary to Advanced - Polynomials and Roots
This course is the final course in a three part algebra sequence, In this course, students extend their knowledge of more advanced functions, and apply and model them using both algebraic and geometric techniques. This course enables students to make logical deductions and arrive at reasonable conclusions. Such skills are crucial in today's world. Knowing how to analyze quantitative information for the purpose of making decisions, judgments, and predictions is essential for understanding many important social and political issues. Quantitative Skills and Reasoning provides students the skills needed for evaluating such quantitatively-based arguments.
Offered by
Johns Hopkins University
The mission of The Johns Hopkins University is to educate its students and cultivate their capacity for life-long learning, to foster independent and original research, and to bring the benefits of discovery to the world.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the refund policy?
Can I just enroll in a single course?
Is financial aid available?
Can I take the course for free?
Is this course really 100% online? Do I need to attend any classes in person?
What background knowledge is necessary?
How long does it take to complete the Specialization?
Do I need to take the courses in a specific order?
Will I earn university credit for completing the Specialization?
What will I be able to do upon completing the Specialization?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.