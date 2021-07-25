SH
Dec 2, 2021
The class was challenging and the assignments were rigorous training. I like the word problems and how fractions are used as a more complex way of learning and doing the math.
BC
Feb 6, 2022
This course was incredibly taught. I did well at math in high school but I don't think I ever had the level of understanding that I gained from taking this course. Thank you!
By Daniel T C•
Jul 25, 2021
I rate this course as an excellent introduction to college algebra. I had originally enrolled in the Precalculus sequence and my math skills were too rusty to sustain that effort. This course has helped fill in those gaps in a measured and helpful way. I plan to continue on to the future courses and look forward to doing so. My thanks to Dr. Cutrone and all those involved in this effort.
By Leoš M•
Jan 5, 2022
What an excellent course! The lector explained everything clearly and simply, taught us how to think about different problems in real life and how to describe and solve them by linear equalities and inequalities. I highly recommend this course.
By Patricia F•
Nov 23, 2021
This course had a wealth of material that was very easy to navigate. The instructor included videos, notes, and examples to help master the material. All assessments had immediate and comprehensive feedback. Thank you, Dr. Cutrone!
By Nachiket D•
Mar 18, 2022
Professor Cutrone is fantastic! His explanations are extremely clear and his methodology is easy to remember and apply (he uses a good amount of humor and memory devices/triggers to help students in this regard). I am an experienced engineer preparing for graduate school in physics, and I was interested in exploring the roots of mathematics in depth as preparation for the GRE and grad school in general. I have thoroughly enjoyed this process so far, and I look forward to many more courses with Professor Cutrone! On to the next one!
By Mohamed H•
Mar 31, 2022
Great content that is both concise and adequate. The instructor is engaging and explains all the key aspects of each topic he discusses in a great manner. Finally, I loved a lot the quizzes and all of the curated questions to firm the newly gained knowledge. I'm Looking forward to taking all of the remaining courses in this specialization!
By Aniket•
Apr 27, 2022
One of the best math course i've taken so far. Explanations are simple and easy to comprehend, there are ample questions given to practice as well.
By Panatchai B•
Sep 7, 2021
Highly recomand this course to everyone who wants to learn or re-learn Algebra. Very good and concise brush-up tool for my old brain.
By Joel D H•
Sep 1, 2021
Excellent explanations with challenging sample problems. Well worth the time invested! Thank you.
By Kevin C•
Dec 30, 2021
I really enjoyed the course. The instructor was very personable and lectures were easy to follow.
By SHELLEY S•
Mar 3, 2022
The instructor is fantastic, presenting the information clearly and at a very good pace for me.
By Russell L M•
Aug 20, 2021
This professor explains the material very well. I look forward to taking his other courses.
By Rusty R•
Jul 14, 2021
The quizzes and final exam were well done. They really cemented the learning objectives.
By Henri M•
Jan 7, 2022
The lecturer gave very clear explanations, this made it easy to follow the material.
By Robert W•
Sep 5, 2021
Excellent course. Instructor provided a very through review with clear examples.
By Johannes K•
Dec 14, 2021
Excellent course, well explained and just the right amount of challenge!
By Brandon L•
Jul 7, 2021
Awesome explanations. This will help me definitely in the long run
By Matt B•
Feb 25, 2022
It's fast but a great refresher and the Instructor is excellent.
By Lolita G R•
Dec 10, 2021
Great way to refresh myself from all the topics. Thanks a lot.
By Vikramaditya G•
Mar 24, 2022
Great Course! If you want to take it, go do it. RIGHT NOW!!!
By Pradip B•
Jan 26, 2022
Awesome course. A ton of information with relatable examples.
By Kelly G•
Feb 18, 2022
Great instructor. A pleasure to listen to him speak.
By Deleted A•
Jan 29, 2022
Awesome ! Course I really enjoyed this Course.
By Reyno A•
Nov 17, 2021
It is very helpful for a new teacher like me.