Apprendre à tirer parti des idées de tweet sur Twitter
apprendez comment interagir avec vos environnement
apprendez comment Planifier vos tweet en avance
apprendez comment Commercialiser vos produits
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
apprendez comment interagir avec vos environnement
apprendez comment Planifier vos tweet en avance
apprendez comment Commercialiser vos produits
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
Dans ce projet guidé d'une heure, vous apprendrez c’est quoi un tweet comment interagir avec vos environnement , Planifier pour l'avenir , suivre les actualités et commercialiser vos produits À la fin de ce projet, vous apprenez à tirer parti des idées de tweet sur Twitter
La connaissance de Twitter est utile mais pas obligatoire
Marketing
entreprise
Social Media
Business
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
C’est quoi un tweet
Interagir avec vos environnement
Planifier pour l'avenir
Suivre les actualités
Commercialiser vos produits
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.