How to Analyze Tweet Engagement with Twitter Analytics
Create a Twitter account for a business.
Navigate the Twitter Analytics Dashboard.
Make marketing decisions based on Twitter Analytics data.
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
Twitter is a dynamic social media platform that prides itself on furthering conversations in real-time. Known as a platform that features short-form text it is intended to be brief, direct, impactful, and a living source of information. Businesses are increasingly taking part in this conversation and are finding new and different ways to further their brand experience on this increasingly popular platform. In this project, learners will learn how to use Twitter Analytics to analyze tweet engagement using Twitter Analytics. We will briefly cover Twitter basics, and we will discuss deeper topics in engagement measurement and analysis techniques. This is the perfect project for someone who wants to improve engagement and increase businesses' brand presence on Twitter. This may be marketing and sales professionals, customer service and or administrative teams, and many other functions within a business.
Having a basic understanding of social media, and marketing and basic math is helpful but not required for this project.
Marketing Communications
Market Analysis
Digital Marketing
Social Media Marketing
Social Media
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Get Started with Twitter
Navigate the Twitter Analytics Interface
Identify Useful Twitter KPI's
Analyze the Tweet
Launch into Twitter Ads
