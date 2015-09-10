Successfully marketing brands today requires a well-balanced blend of art and science. This course introduces students to the science of web analytics while casting a keen eye toward the artful use of numbers found in the digital space. The goal is to provide the foundation needed to apply data analytics to real-world challenges marketers confront daily. Digital Analytics for Marketing Professionals: Marketing Analytics in Theory is the first in a two-part series of complementary courses and focuses on the background information and frameworks analysts need to be successful in today's digital business world.
Gain an understanding of the motivations behind data collection and analysis methods used by marketing professionals
Understand frameworks and approaches to measuring consumers’ digital actions
Learn to evaluate and choose appropriate web analytics tools and techniques
Earn familiarity with the unique measurement opportunities and challenges presented by New Media
- Digital Marketing
- Data Collection
- Analytics
- Data Analysis
- Data Visualization (DataViz)
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is a world leader in research, teaching and public engagement, distinguished by the breadth of its programs, broad academic excellence, and internationally renowned faculty and alumni. Illinois serves the world by creating knowledge, preparing students for lives of impact, and finding solutions to critical societal needs.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Course Overview and The Day The Geeks Took Over
In the orientation, you will become familiar with the course, your instructor, your classmates, and the learning environment. The orientation also helps you obtain the technical skills required for the course. Module 1 looks at modern analysts and analytics in the context of its distinct historical epochs, each one containing major inflection points and laying a foundation for future advancements in the ART + SCIENCE that is modern data analytics.
The Consumer Brand Relationship
In Module 2, we explore each digital channel in-depth, including a discussion of key metrics and measurements, how consumers interact with brands on each platform, and ways of organizing consumer data that enable actionable insights.
The Science of Analytics (Part 1)
Module 3 focuses on understanding digital data creation, how brands use that data to measure digital marketing effectiveness, and the tools and skill sets analysts need to work effectively with data. While the contents are lightly technical, this section veers into the colloquial as I dive into multitouch attribution models, media mix models, incrementality studies, and other ways analysts conduct marketing measurement today.
The Science of Analytics (Part 2)
Module 4 provides a useful framework for evaluating data analysis and visualization (“dataviz”) tools and explains the critical importance of digital marketing maturity to analysts and the companies for which they work.
TOP REVIEWS FROM DIGITAL MARKETING ANALYTICS IN THEORY
I looove the course! Though there were some mistakes in the powerpoint and in the practice quiz (they were repeated or talks about a different topic) at the very end but that's alright!
The pace was not the same throughout the course. It was either very condensed with a lot of theory or repetitive. It would be better if example were used and the assignments w based on specific cases
I really think this is the best Introduction for any beginner who needs to start learning about Digital Analytics. Thank you Prof Kevin for all the information and resources you provided us !
Have an great overall understanding about Digital marketing, Marketing Geek and useful Digital Analytic tools. With this worth information, I can make my online business plan more effectively
