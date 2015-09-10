About this Course

94,786 recent views
Course 3 of 7 in the
Digital Marketing Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 20 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Gain an understanding of the motivations behind data collection and analysis methods used by marketing professionals

  • Understand frameworks and approaches to measuring consumers’ digital actions

  • Learn to evaluate and choose appropriate web analytics tools and techniques

  • Earn familiarity with the unique measurement opportunities and challenges presented by New Media

Skills you will gain

  • Digital Marketing
  • Data Collection
  • Analytics
  • Data Analysis
  • Data Visualization (DataViz)
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is part of the 100% online Master of Business Administration (iMBA) from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up97%(15,401 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

6 hours to complete

Course Overview and The Day The Geeks Took Over

6 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 51 min), 8 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

The Consumer Brand Relationship

5 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 42 min), 2 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

The Science of Analytics (Part 1)

5 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 39 min), 2 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

The Science of Analytics (Part 2)

5 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 45 min), 4 readings, 6 quizzes

