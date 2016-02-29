About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 7 in the
Digital Marketing Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 20 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Gain hands-on, working knowledge of a step-by-step approach to planning, collecting, analyzing, and reporting data

  • Learn to evaluate and choose appropriate web analytics tools and techniques

  • Utilize tools to collect data using today’s most important online techniques: performing bulk downloads, tapping APIs, and scraping webpages

  • Understand approaches to visualizing data effectively

Skills you will gain

  • Analytics
  • Digital Marketing
  • Marketing Analytics
  • Marketing Performance
Course 4 of 7 in the
Digital Marketing Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 20 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is part of the 100% online Master of Business Administration (iMBA) from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up97%(10,949 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

7 hours to complete

Course Overview and The Art of Analytics

7 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 60 min), 8 readings, 8 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Storytelling with Data

5 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 40 min), 2 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Bellabeat Case Study

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 17 min), 2 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

The Future of Analytics

5 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 37 min), 4 readings, 6 quizzes

