Digital Marketing Specialization
Drive Customer Behavior Online. A six-course overview of the latest digital marketing skills, taught by industry experts.
What you will learn
Gain an understanding of the motivations behind data collection and analysis methods used by marketing professionals
Understand frameworks and approaches to measuring consumers’ digital actions
Learn to evaluate and choose appropriate web analytics tools and techniques
Earn familiarity with the unique measurement opportunities and challenges presented by New Media
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Once you complete the courses, you will have the opportunity to apply the skills on a real life capstone project setup in partnership with Grainger. They are a global B2B supplier of Maintenance Repair and Organization supplies, ranked No. 13 in the Internet Retailer 2015 Top 500 Guide.
No prior experience required.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 7 Courses in this Specialization
The Digital Marketing Revolution
The Digital Revolution is dramatically altered the way many products are created, promoted, distributed, and consumed. Before the advent of new digital technologies such as the Internet, personal computer and smartphone, marketing was largely an Analog (i.e., physical) activity. Today, many marketing activities such as how products are promoted are increasingly Digital in nature. However, we still live in an Analog (or physical) World. For example, even today, most sales are still conducted in physical stores. Thus, both marketers and consumers must simultaneously navigate both the Analog and Digital worlds on a daily basis. This course examines both the Analog and the Digital and how these two forces relate to one another within the Digital Marketing Revolution.
Marketing in a Digital World
This course examines how new digital tools, such as the Internet, smartphones, and 3D printing, are revolutionizing the world of marketing by changing the roles and practices of both firms and consumers. Marketing in a Digital World is one of the most popular courses on Coursera with over 500,000 learners and is rated by Class Central as one of the Top 50 MOOCs of All Time (https://www.class-central.com/report/top-moocs/).
Digital Marketing Analytics in Theory
Successfully marketing brands today requires a well-balanced blend of art and science. This course introduces students to the science of web analytics while casting a keen eye toward the artful use of numbers found in the digital space. The goal is to provide the foundation needed to apply data analytics to real-world challenges marketers confront daily. Digital Analytics for Marketing Professionals: Marketing Analytics in Theory is the first in a two-part series of complementary courses and focuses on the background information and frameworks analysts need to be successful in today's digital business world.
Digital Marketing Analytics in Practice
Successfully marketing brands today requires a well-balanced blend of art and science. This course introduces students to the science of web analytics while casting a keen eye toward the artful use of numbers found in the digital space. The goal is to provide the foundation needed to apply data analytics to real-world challenges marketers confront daily. Digital Analytics for Marketing Professionals: Marketing Analytics in Practice is the second in a two-part series of complementary courses and focuses on the skills and practical abilities analysts need to be successful in today's digital business world.
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is a world leader in research, teaching and public engagement, distinguished by the breadth of its programs, broad academic excellence, and internationally renowned faculty and alumni. Illinois serves the world by creating knowledge, preparing students for lives of impact, and finding solutions to critical societal needs.
