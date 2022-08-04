Profile

Marisa Peacock

Lecturer

Bio

In 2010, Marisa Peacock founded the Strategic Peacock, a social media consultancy. As its chief strategist, Marisa helps organizations create and implement online strategies that appropriately target the right audience with the right information using the right media. Before starting her company, Marisa gained experience by defining and developing web, social media and multimedia marketing strategies working for non-profits, small businesses and independent schools. Marisa has presented at several marketing and media conferences, including the Home Furnishings Association, LavaCon, Luxury Travel Exchange, Association of Coupon Professionals, J. Boye, SocialSlam, ConvergeSouth and Gilbane Boston, where she speaks about social media, the customer experience and how businesses of all shapes and sizes can optimize their presence online.

Courses

Digital Content Planning and Management

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Popular Courses and Certifications

Popular collections and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder