In 2010, Marisa Peacock founded the Strategic Peacock, a social media consultancy. As its chief strategist, Marisa helps organizations create and implement online strategies that appropriately target the right audience with the right information using the right media. Before starting her company, Marisa gained experience by defining and developing web, social media and multimedia marketing strategies working for non-profits, small businesses and independent schools. Marisa has presented at several marketing and media conferences, including the Home Furnishings Association, LavaCon, Luxury Travel Exchange, Association of Coupon Professionals, J. Boye, SocialSlam, ConvergeSouth and Gilbane Boston, where she speaks about social media, the customer experience and how businesses of all shapes and sizes can optimize their presence online.