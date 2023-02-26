About this Course

Beginner Level

Currently working within marketing, advertising, social media, or public relations-related field.

Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Basic concepts and strategy of digital content and technology

  • How to plan your content based on audience analysis and content relevancy 

  • How to conduct content audits and map out content needs

  • How to create, sustain and maintain content 

Skills you will gain

  • content management
  • Content Creation
  • content governance
  • Content Marketing
  • Digital Media
Instructor

Offered by

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
1 hour to complete

Course Orientation

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 1 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
3 hours to complete

Module 1: Basics of Digital Content Management

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 56 min), 7 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2
Week 2
5 hours to complete

Module 2: Digital Content Audits

5 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 39 min), 8 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3
Week 3
1 hour to complete

Module 3: Digital Content Planning 

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 21 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4
Week 4
2 hours to complete

Module 4: Digital Content Governance

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 25 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes

