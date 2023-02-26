The evolution of digital technology has vastly impacted the way we communicate, live and work. Whether you’re a content creator, a content manager or a brand account manager, digital content management plays a crucial role in an advertising campaign’s success. Learn what it takes to successfully inventory, create, analyze, and manage content for companies of any scale, as well as the process of implementing these systems across organizations.
Digital Content Planning and ManagementUniversity of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
About this Course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Currently working within marketing, advertising, social media, or public relations-related field.
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English
What you will learn
Basic concepts and strategy of digital content and technology
How to plan your content based on audience analysis and content relevancy
How to conduct content audits and map out content needs
How to create, sustain and maintain content
Skills you will gain
- content management
- Content Creation
- content governance
- Content Marketing
- Digital Media
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
1 hour to complete
Course Orientation
1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 1 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
3 hours to complete
Module 1: Basics of Digital Content Management
3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 56 min), 7 readings, 3 quizzes
5 hours to complete
Module 2: Digital Content Audits
5 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 39 min), 8 readings, 3 quizzes
1 hour to complete
Module 3: Digital Content Planning
1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 21 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes
2 hours to complete
Module 4: Digital Content Governance
2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 25 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
