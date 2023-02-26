Learner Reviews & Feedback for Digital Content Planning and Management by University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
About the Course
The evolution of digital technology has vastly impacted the way we communicate, live and work. Whether you’re a content creator, a content manager or a brand account manager, digital content management plays a crucial role in an advertising campaign’s success. Learn what it takes to successfully inventory, create, analyze, and manage content for companies of any scale, as well as the process of implementing these systems across organizations.
This practical course is designed for current career-professionals who want to learn how to build a real-world content strategy and a plan to execute it. You will leave this course with an understanding of how create, manage, review and govern digital content....