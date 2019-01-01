Profile

Vishal Sachdev

Clinical Assistant Professor , Director, Illinois MakerLab

Bio

Researching the role of technology in enabling collective action, co-operative production, information sharing , sense making and collaborative work. Currently I am applying learning from this to structuring environments that enable students to learn in online /blended environments, with a focus on peer-learning, that can scale. I am also exploring the "gamification" of education to create more engaging environments. I am interested in social networks and how the network paradigm can provide a new theoretical lens. As a related topic, I am also interested in the Web 2.0 phenomenon and the new business models that are developing based on collaborative content creation and consumption.

Courses

Digital Marketing Capstone

3D Printing Applications

