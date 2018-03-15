About this Course

Course 2 of 5 in the
3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 20 hours to complete
English
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Course Orientation

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 3 min), 5 readings
6 hours to complete

Module 1: 3D Printing – A New Way of Making

6 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 116 min), 7 readings, 2 quizzes
Week 2

4 hours to complete

Module 2: 3D Printing – On-Demand Manufacturing

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 56 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week 3

5 hours to complete

Module 3: 3D Printing for Development and Education

5 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 98 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week 4

4 hours to complete

Module 4: From Ideas to Objects

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 57 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
1 hour to complete

Course Wrap Up

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 9 min), 1 reading

About the 3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing Specialization

3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing

