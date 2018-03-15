This course will help you understand how 3D printing is being applied across a number of domains, including design, manufacturing, and retailing. It will also demonstrate the special capabilities of 3D printing such as customization, self-assembly, and the ability to print complex objects. In addition to business applications, this course will also examine how individuals, including those in developing countries, are using this technology to create solutions to the problems they face. This course will also provide an overview of design thinking and how you can use this framework to develop ideas that can be turned into objects. Learners who complete this course will obtain a rich understanding of the capabilities of 3D printing and how to think about designing objects for this new technology.
This course is part of the 3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Offered by
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is a world leader in research, teaching and public engagement, distinguished by the breadth of its programs, broad academic excellence, and internationally renowned faculty and alumni. Illinois serves the world by creating knowledge, preparing students for lives of impact, and finding solutions to critical societal needs.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Course Orientation
You will become familiar with the course, your classmates, and our learning environment. The orientation will also gives you an overview of the entire course.
Module 1: 3D Printing – A New Way of Making
In this module, we continue the discussion from the first course with Aric Rindfleisch, and explore further the reasons why 3D printing is considered a paradigm shift and a revolutionary change. We will hear from people working in the field, from academics, venture capitalists, and even lawyers. We will focus mostly on accessible desktop 3D printing but will look at applications across a spectrum of 3D printing technologies.
Module 2: 3D Printing – On-Demand Manufacturing
In this module, we will discuss examples of how 3D printing enhances product customization as well as the development of on-demand manufacturing. We will look at how individuals, entrepreneurs, and businesses can leverage the ecosystem to turn ideas into objects. Finally, we will consider the importance of intellectual property issues in 3D printing.
Module 3: 3D Printing for Development and Education
In this module, we will consider the role of 3D printing in revolutionizing education and the role it can play in development in underserved communities in both developing and developed countries.
Module 4: From Ideas to Objects
The previous three modules have given you an overview of a wide variety of applications of 3D printing. In addition, if you work through the assessments and participate in the discussions, you will see the immense variety of applications shared by your peers. Before you start developing the skills in software and hardware, let's take a look at the process that will help you convert the problems/needs you see around you into potential ideas and, finally, into objects.
Course Wrap Up
This brief module contains a course summary, and provides you with the opportunity to share your thoughts about your experience in this course.
Reviews
- 5 stars70.87%
- 4 stars21.19%
- 3 stars5.33%
- 2 stars1.13%
- 1 star1.45%
TOP REVIEWS FROM 3D PRINTING APPLICATIONS
A great course I am a new comer to Addtive Manufacturing I have acquired a valuable insights about this technology.
It was nice experience to get updated with application areas of 3D printing. Course content and evaluation is good. I recommend this course for all who are looking forward to work in this area.
Very clear explanation and enrich budding entrepreneurs with the lessons of invited speakers all over the world
The peer grading was not the best - and it was clear that some students just cut and pasted something into their assignments - things that were not relevant to the question asked.
About the 3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing Specialization
This Specialization will introduce you to the magic of 3D printing. Through a series of four cohesive courses and a hands-on capstone experience, you will acquire the knowledge and skills to turn your ideas into objects and your objects into ideas. This course brings together a unique mix of academics and industry through partnerships with Ultimaker, a leading desktop 3D Printer manufacturer, and Autodesk, the leader in 3D modeling software.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.