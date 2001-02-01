About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 5 in the
3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing Specialization
Approx. 31 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Course Orientation & Module 1 Origins of Desktop 3D Printing

5 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 69 min), 5 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Module 2: Exploring Desktop 3D Printing Hardware - Control and Mechanical Systems

5 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 121 min), 2 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Module 3: Exploring Desktop 3D Printing Hardware: Materials and Extrusion System

5 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 67 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Module 4: Preparing Designs and Jobs for Desktop 3D Printing & Printing Services

6 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 128 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes

