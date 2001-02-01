This course will provide an in-depth exploration of desktop 3D printing hardware. It will examine the history of desktop 3D printing and demonstrate how 3D printers are made and how they work. This course will also provide step-by-step instructions for how to use and repair a 3D printer. It will also explore the different types of materials that can be 3D printed and will demonstrate how you can create various objects using these tools and materials. Learners who complete this course will be able to successfully operate, repair, and upgrade a 3D printer. In addition, learners who enroll in the course certificate will be able to purchase a desktop 3D printer at a discounted price (provided by Ultimaker).
This course is part of the 3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Offered by
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is a world leader in research, teaching and public engagement, distinguished by the breadth of its programs, broad academic excellence, and internationally renowned faculty and alumni. Illinois serves the world by creating knowledge, preparing students for lives of impact, and finding solutions to critical societal needs.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Course Orientation & Module 1 Origins of Desktop 3D Printing
In this welcome module, you will become familiar with the course, your classmates, and our learning environment.
Module 2: Exploring Desktop 3D Printing Hardware - Control and Mechanical Systems
From a distance, the process of 3D printing looks like magic. Step closer and see how all of the core systems and components work together to fabricate real physical objects from digital design files. We make our first of two excursions “under the hood“ to look at the core systems and components that together and in parallel bring function to 3D printers.
Module 3: Exploring Desktop 3D Printing Hardware: Materials and Extrusion System
Now that we have an understanding of the controls and motion system. Let’s take a closer look at the extrusion process and what makes 3D printer filament so special. Let’s learn about the materials and processing that they go through when being printed.
Module 4: Preparing Designs and Jobs for Desktop 3D Printing & Printing Services
Now that you have looked closely at the fundamental physical systems and components involved with how desktop 3D printers function, and how they can be operated in “normal” situations, it is time to explore the processes involved with preparing digital objects and creating the job files (G-Code, or variant) that will drive the fabrication process.
Reviews
- 5 stars54.76%
- 4 stars21.42%
- 3 stars11.90%
- 2 stars5.95%
- 1 star5.95%
TOP REVIEWS FROM 3D PRINTING HARDWARE
Great. But It Was Only Verbally. It was Kind of Tough to Understand.
I was waiting for this course from more than a year, since i had completed all the other courses of this series, hope to learn a lot from this wonderful exciting course, thanks to the instructors.
this is an excellent course. everything was perfectly scheduled and it is very useful.
A great course to start with 3D printing architecture and be familiar with different types of 3D printers and process parameter before, during and after printing.
About the 3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing Specialization
This Specialization will introduce you to the magic of 3D printing. Through a series of four cohesive courses and a hands-on capstone experience, you will acquire the knowledge and skills to turn your ideas into objects and your objects into ideas. This course brings together a unique mix of academics and industry through partnerships with Ultimaker, a leading desktop 3D Printer manufacturer, and Autodesk, the leader in 3D modeling software.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.