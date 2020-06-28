About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 5 of 5 in the
3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing Specialization
Approx. 6 hours to complete
English
Instructor

Offered by

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Module 1 Origins of Desktop 3D Printing

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 4 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Module 2 Problem Solving with 3D Printing

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 1 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Module 3 Design and Development

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 1 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Module 4 Process and Production

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 5 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM 3D PRINTING CAPSTONE

About the 3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing Specialization

3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing

Frequently Asked Questions

