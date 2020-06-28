The capstone will integrate the learning acquired from the four courses in the 3D Printing Specialization through a hands-on project. This project will enable you to turn an idea into an object using the knowledge and skills acquired through the other courses. Specifically, you will be guided through a step-by-step process in which you imagine, design, make, and share a 3D printed object. Thus, through this capstone, you will be able to put course concepts into action and utilize the skills that you have acquired throughout the Specialization. In addition, you will be able to obtain an actual 3D print of the object you design at a discounted price through our corporate partners, 3D Hubs and Shapeways.
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is a world leader in research, teaching and public engagement, distinguished by the breadth of its programs, broad academic excellence, and internationally renowned faculty and alumni. Illinois serves the world by creating knowledge, preparing students for lives of impact, and finding solutions to critical societal needs.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Module 1 Origins of Desktop 3D Printing
Throughout the 3D printing sequence, you have learned about the value that 3D printing adds to the world within education, the maker movement, manufacturing, business, and more. This module will reflect upon some of those pieces and build upon them with examples of disruption, and how 3D printing is changing the world of manufacturing and product development..
Module 2 Problem Solving with 3D Printing
The world is full of challenges and problems that need to be solved. Oftentimes, many issues get completely overlooked due to the market size being relatively small in comparison to the rest of the world. These marginalized issues are left without solutions, but with the advent of 3D printing, we have an opportunity to solve many of these issues.
Module 3 Design and Development
Creating an idea that is designed for 3D printing is often more difficult than it may seem. There are many considerations to be made, and this module is an opportunity for you to explore those ideas further though DFAM (Design for Additive Manufacturing).
Module 4 Process and Production
To finish out the capstone course, let's look back a bit at the hardware course and consider some implications of your design and printing process. Even the best designs may be difficult to implement if print speeds are not appropriate for the throughput needed, or if material properties are not able to match the requirements of the application. Let's look closer at assessing these options in 3D printing.
Reviews
- 5 stars72%
- 4 stars8%
- 3 stars4%
- 2 stars8%
- 1 star8%
decent course u should show u r interest and self learning which they detailly provided
About the 3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing Specialization
This Specialization will introduce you to the magic of 3D printing. Through a series of four cohesive courses and a hands-on capstone experience, you will acquire the knowledge and skills to turn your ideas into objects and your objects into ideas. This course brings together a unique mix of academics and industry through partnerships with Ultimaker, a leading desktop 3D Printer manufacturer, and Autodesk, the leader in 3D modeling software.
