By Lezly C•
Jul 10, 2020
The peer-assignments for the courses are taking way too much time to get graded and this is very frustrating for the learners. Secondly, I didn't get my specialization badge even though I successfully completed all the 5 courses in the 3D printing specialization.
A crucial suggestion: Please include a direct interaction with the course instructor in discussion forums so that learners can clear many doubts which require the assistance of the instructor.
By devang k•
May 11, 2020
One of the best 3D printing course I enrolled for, the specialization covers all the aspects of the field and has great project and assignments which lets us practice from the point of view of Legal, Manufacturer, Consultant as well as the creative hobbyist. Thank you UIUC for creating this course.
By KARTHIK A B•
Sep 8, 2020
GOOD TOPIC
By sai s•
Jun 29, 2020
decent course u should show u r interest and self learning which they detailly provided
By Fatin F•
Oct 1, 2020
That was my first time taking a course on this subject, and it far couldn't exceed my expectations.
By Hassan s a•
Aug 9, 2021
Course content is not the best, and you will truly struggle to get your assignment graded, people waited for months to get reviewed and certificate. i have taking 4 courses in the specialty of 3D printing and additive manufacturing and i am disappointed for the first time as you will get stuck waiting for others to review your work and the teaching staff is nowhere to be found!. if you are not taking the specialty course i don't recommend you taking the course as the 3D software course cover all the needed information and the project that can be done over there is much useful and informative. the series of 3D printing and additive manufacturing was wonderful experince and helped me to increase my skills and on my carrier level as well,