This course will demonstrate how 3D printers work, show what people make with them, and examine the 3D printing ecosystem. It will also explore the future of 3D printing and discuss how this technology will revolutionize our world. The course materials include informative video lectures, on-location interviews with a variety of 3D printing experts, and engaging hands-on exercises. Learners who complete this introductory course will have a solid understanding of 3D printing and its revolutionary potential, and will be able to print and customize 3D designs.
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is a world leader in research, teaching and public engagement, distinguished by the breadth of its programs, broad academic excellence, and internationally renowned faculty and alumni. Illinois serves the world by creating knowledge, preparing students for lives of impact, and finding solutions to critical societal needs.
In this section, you will become familiar with the course, your classmates, and our learning environment.
Module 1: What Is 3D Printing?
In this module, you will learn what 3D Printing is, how 3D Printers work, and the types of objects you can make using this technology.
Module 2: Why Is It Revolutionary?
In this module, you will learn what is special about 3D Printing and how this technology will change the business world and revolutionize our economy.
This brief module contains a course summary, and provides you with the opportunity to share your thoughts about your experience in this course.
This first course has been an excellent overview of the field. Easy to follow and brought everything into "perspective" . Eagerly looking forward to the next course.
The course met my expectation as an excellent introduction to additive manufacturing. I enjoyed particularly the videos of company visits illustrating the broad applications of 3d printing.
I really had a pleasant experience in learning this course. Mr Aric has given a detailed explanation about the subject and shared the experiences of others through illustrative Videos
Wonderful introduction to 3D printing. I have no experience with this technology and found the information to be very accessible. Looking forward to the remaining courses in this specialization!
This Specialization will introduce you to the magic of 3D printing. Through a series of four cohesive courses and a hands-on capstone experience, you will acquire the knowledge and skills to turn your ideas into objects and your objects into ideas. This course brings together a unique mix of academics and industry through partnerships with Ultimaker, a leading desktop 3D Printer manufacturer, and Autodesk, the leader in 3D modeling software.
