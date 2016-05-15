About this Course

24,837 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 5 in the
3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Materials
  • Product Development
  • New Product Development
  • Human–Computer Interaction
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 5 in the
3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up97%(8,365 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Course Orientation

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 12 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
4 hours to complete

Module 1: What Is 3D Printing?

4 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 120 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Module 2: Why Is It Revolutionary?

4 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 131 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
1 hour to complete

Course Conclusion

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 6 min), 1 reading

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM THE 3D PRINTING REVOLUTION

View all reviews

About the 3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing Specialization

3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder