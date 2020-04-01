DA
Jun 13, 2021
This course provides an overview and understanding of the 3-D printing industry, where it came from, where it's going, and where someone could start if they're interested in pursuing opportunities.
Jun 27, 2020
A must attend course for those who like innovation and engineering. Will become a must complete subject for engineering graduates. This technology will definitely be a part of our day to day life.
By Kandikonda R R S•
Apr 1, 2020
This course helped me in getting a better understanding of what are the uses of 3D printing and how it can be helpful in changing the ways we currently live.It also gave me reasons why I should take this field as a career.The course changed my view towards 3D printing from a whole different perspective.I am looking forward to choose this new field as my career.
By Sophie•
Feb 11, 2021
Interesting but very outdated. I hate to say this, but I'm not sure it should still be on Coursera if it's not going to be updated to reflect current developments in 3D-printing. I know that's difficult since it's such a rapidly-developing field but that's my two-cents, thank you.
By J H•
Jul 26, 2021
This course is hopelessly out of date and either needs to be retired or rewritten to reflect current technologies.
By Jacob K•
Aug 20, 2019
This course is a great introduction into the industry that is 3D printing. Whether you are involved in business, engineering, design, or another career, I would definitely recommend this course.
By naman s•
Jan 26, 2017
This was a great course, great implementation and motivation was provided which has definitely increased my enthusiasm and i am really looking forward to other courses to increase my skills.
By Aaron T A•
Sep 16, 2017
This course is only for business majors - unless you've never heard of 3D printing you won't find anything new here.
By Jeffrey L•
Sep 15, 2017
I really like Aric's presence as a teacher. I enjoyed the video formats and being able to "go inside" all the different 3D-printing related places. It was fascinating to both hear and see all the insights and opinions to all the questions and topics.
I really enjoyed going inside all the different places visited. It was interesting to see the different set-ups of shops, machines, and equipment that were used. I particularly liked going inside Sector67 and Shapeways. I live in Wisconsin and visit Madison often and aside from seeing the Sector67 name at Maker-Faires, I have never been to there facility.
The tour of Shapeways was really eye-opening. I enjoyed the visual and audio combination in seeing all the possibilities that exist if I would want to print something in a more advanced material, higher resolution, or other quality that my personal 3D printer wouldn't be able to do.
Being able to both see and hear all of this through video really helped me absorb more and understand the processes better of the various places. I definitely feel like I have more of an insider kind of knowledge around 3D printing now.
Thank you Aric!
By Amanda C•
May 8, 2016
This is a fantastic course, even if you've never before heard of 3D printing or you've been using a 3D printer for a while, and I'd highly recommend it to anyone interested in technology or futuristic concepts.
The videos in this course are very engaging. There are a plethora of interviews with people who are involved with the 3D printing industry, who discuss specific topics in 3D printing, and each offer their views on the future of 3D printing. All the different opinions and perspectives really helped me understand the importance of 3D printing at both an industry and consumer level. Considering this is an introductory course, it's very thorough, and it consolidates and summarizes information that might take you ages to glean off the internet. Even though I had a 3D printer before I took this course, I learned a lot!
By Ahmed A•
Aug 23, 2016
Great thanks for Dr.aric ,who has a smiley face ,If any one enrolled this course ,he would get a great knowledge and usefull information about 3d printing or addtive manufacturing ,throw a simple & exciting videos ,not only that ,you would get another benefits not only information about 3d priting ,like ,getting knowledge of many companies from the inside ,see stories of successfull people which achieves you to keep up with your work ,meet with your colleagues and make new friends ,and finally grow up your english skills ,like listening and grow up your vocabulary .....Great thaks for coursera team ,it's our pleasure to learn with you ........
By Abhimanyu•
May 4, 2017
This is a very basic course on 3D Printing Technology but every aspect of the technology is artistically explained. All the various points of view are considered and a 360 degree idea is passed on to the students.
By taking this course, students who are contemplating about their involvement in this revolutionary technology will be able to finally decide their future course of action, which I believe will be positive.
In short, this course will provide you a base whereas the further courses, I think (as I haven't taken up the rest of the courses till now but I intend to) will add sufficient value to your knowledge.
Regards.
By Mohammad T A•
Sep 28, 2017
This course is really amazing. After watching it, I'm now really interested in 3D printing, and I'll see how things will go from here.
Dr. Aricdid did a fantastic job with his explanations and the types of interviews he chose to present, it really opened up my mind to all the things 3D printing can achieve! I'm also very thankful for providing us with sites and places from which we can get more information about 3D printing. I already ordered one of the books they suggested about 3D printing from amazon and I can't wait to read it!
By Omar Y•
Jul 16, 2017
This Course is truly helpful, full of interesting materials, tons of cool resources, really awesome start for whose people interested to pursue a career in this fast-pace growing industry, professor Aric made such this engaging journey through the giants in this business, with inspirational stories for most experienced entrepreneurs in the business globally, Wish all the learners here having the amazing experience throughout this amazing course which is a good start for the whole specialization provided by Illinois University
By Gbolade T•
Apr 13, 2020
This course will open your mind to the unlimited world of possibilities in 3D technology. It will satisfy the curious - minded in terms of the ability to both create and re-create things. The teachings, videos and live examples of practical utilisation of the 3D technology makes the whole concept of the course very relatable. The beauty of the course is also that it permeates every profession and its impact can/ will definitely affect what and whatnot the consumer can do or have.
By Joffrey W•
Apr 2, 2016
This is a really great introductory course on 3D printing. I was completely new to the subject and in just two short modules both the basic techniques and some modern day applications were explained in a really clear and engaging manner.
I was also really interested to learn about the business examples that made use of these new technologies.
Recommended for anyone who is interested in new and exciting techniques!
By Anand R B•
May 11, 2020
This course on "The 3D Printing Revolution" was pretty useful. Prof. Aric has made all efforts to make us understand about the 3D Printing Revolution. Since it was my first online course, the experience was different to typical class room learning. Most of the videos were short videos...so we didnt have to feel bored about viewing a large video. So in bits and pieces we could make progress in the course.
By Dr P K•
Aug 11, 2020
It is great experience to learn from the course The 3D Printing Revolution. I have learnt how additive manufacturing will revolutionize future manufacturing processes. 3D printing will democratize the manufacturing in future. The live examples of how 3D printing entrepreneurship will immerse us how to proceed into additive manufacturing technology. All aspirants of 3D printing must learn this course.
By Aleksandra O•
Sep 4, 2016
I really liked The 3D Printing Revolution course. It's easy to understand, you don't need any background knowledge, but you will find out so much about this topic - including materials that are used, technologies, 3D printing companies... Also, the materials cover history and the future of 3D printing. It's a great introductory course and the instructor (and the guests) are amazing. I recommend it!
By Laura M•
May 6, 2016
I enjoyed this class very much. All the content was very easy to understand and follow. I love the fact that I can pick up the materials on my phone or table through the app! Is very convenient. Before this class I had no idea 3D printing had been around for so long, I thought it was someone newer, it's amazing to see all the different applications it can be use for.
By Calverez A R R•
May 24, 2016
It was exactly like the lecturer said it would be like.The only hard part is the last part, where we had to actually remix an existing 3D model .I think this part of the lecturer video should have had an in depth look at how to use the 3D app.Nevertheless the course was good I learnt a lot of new stuff and not to give out any spoilers.....Its worth it.
By JITHIN G•
Oct 3, 2020
I choose this course as I am interested in attaining more knowledge about 3D printing Revolution, and also to complete my technical education.3D printing, or additive manufacturing, is the construction of a three-dimensional object from a CAD model or a digital 3D model. I have not yet got an opportunity to use it. This is an unforgettable experience
By UDAY P•
Aug 31, 2020
It was good learning about the revolutionary technology of 3D printing. By this course I came to know that this technology can be used in many ways to reduce the production cost as well as to have things as and when required that to in different material. Good t see that people are planning too make human body parts also from 3D printing.
By Deepa A•
Aug 9, 2016
Great course delivery by the instructor! Great opportunity to meet great people! To me it was like a real journey! The course gave me a clear understanding of 3D printing in high level. Looking forward to get in -depth knowledge from further courses! I would highly recommend this course to those who wish to know about 3D printing!
By Ethan R•
Dec 2, 2016
This is a great introduction to 3D printing. It covers the basics of different 3D printing technologies, from desktop to industrial hardware. It shows the resources and services available to utilise 3D printing effectively. It provides interviews with entrepreneurs and others in industry which are using this technology.
By Ruggero C•
Dec 11, 2016
This was a great course! Aric Rindfleisch encourages enthusiasm on this new techology revolution. It gave me the fundamental basics on the matter. Furthermore now I am more interested on 3D printing than I was before starting the course. I surely follow the following Illinois University courses on 3D Printing!
By Ken O•
Jul 18, 2017
I was looking for something interesting to study as part of my first online class and am glad I chose this topic. This intro was interesting, engaging and piqued my interest so much so I have decided to take and complete the Certificate Program. If you're interested I highly recommend this class and course..