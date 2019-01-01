Aric Rindfleisch is John M. Jones Professor of Marketing, and Executive Director of the Illinois MakerLab at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. He received a PhD from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and an MBA from Cornell University. He has also served as a faculty member at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, University of Arizona, Tilburg University, and Korea University and worked for J. Walter Thompson-Japan, Millward Brown, and the US Army. Professor Rindfleisch is an award-winning scholar and serves as an editor and review board member for several leading marketing journals. He has also won several teaching awards, including being recently named by Princeton Review as one of “The Best 300 Professors” in America.