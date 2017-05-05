This course examines how new digital tools, such as the Internet, smartphones, and 3D printing, are revolutionizing the world of marketing by changing the roles and practices of both firms and consumers. Marketing in a Digital World is one of the most popular courses on Coursera with over 500,000 learners and is rated by Class Central as one of the Top 50 MOOCs of All Time (https://www.class-central.com/report/top-moocs/).
This course is part of the Digital Marketing Specialization
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is a world leader in research, teaching and public engagement, distinguished by the breadth of its programs, broad academic excellence, and internationally renowned faculty and alumni. Illinois serves the world by creating knowledge, preparing students for lives of impact, and finding solutions to critical societal needs.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
COURSE OVERVIEW AND HOW DIGITAL TOOLS ARE CHANGING PRODUCT
In this first module, you will become familiar with the course, your instructor, your classmates, and our learning environment. In this module, you will learn how new digital tools are enabling customers to take a more active role in developing and sharing products.
HOW DIGITAL TOOLS ARE CHANGING PROMOTION
In this module, you learn how new digital tools are enabling customers to take a more active role in promotion activities.
HOW DIGITAL TOOLS ARE CHANGING PLACEMENT
In this module, you learn how new digital tools are altering the distribution of products and revolutionizing the retail landscape.
HOW DIGITAL TOOLS ARE CHANGING PRICE
In this module, you will learn how new digital tools are enabling customers to take a more active role in setting the prices they pay for the products they buy.
It is one of the best learning course that I have enrolled so for. Sir explained everything in such a manner that I was able to connect with the market itself. That's the real beauty of this course.
Thank-You professor, I expanded my knowledge on how 4Ps are influenced/ changed by technology. In fact, i have already used these examples in my class. Very useful. Once again thanks a lot professor.
Very informative, but I wish some of the videos and tools were more up-to-date. As we all know, Digital Marketing is constantly updating with new tactics, so even 2-3 years can make a big difference.
Very interesting perspective, way different from the general marketing courses available. The course covers new and emerging dimensions of the digital world. Love to attend more courses. All the best!
