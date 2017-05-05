About this Course

214,330 recent views

Learner Career Outcomes

15%

started a new career after completing these courses

18%

got a tangible career benefit from this course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 7 in the
Digital Marketing Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 29 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Digital Marketing
  • Marketing
  • Pricing Strategies
  • Marketing Mix
  • Product Strategies

Learner Career Outcomes

15%

started a new career after completing these courses

18%

got a tangible career benefit from this course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 7 in the
Digital Marketing Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 29 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is part of the 100% online Master of Business Administration (iMBA) from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning.
Learn More

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up98%(109,201 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

9 hours to complete

COURSE OVERVIEW AND HOW DIGITAL TOOLS ARE CHANGING PRODUCT

9 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 86 min), 11 readings, 8 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

7 hours to complete

HOW DIGITAL TOOLS ARE CHANGING PROMOTION

7 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 68 min), 3 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

HOW DIGITAL TOOLS ARE CHANGING PLACEMENT

6 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 77 min), 3 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

7 hours to complete

HOW DIGITAL TOOLS ARE CHANGING PRICE

7 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 68 min), 6 readings, 7 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM MARKETING IN A DIGITAL WORLD

View all reviews

About the Digital Marketing Specialization

Digital Marketing

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder