MS
May 27, 2020
This is very helpful in making me learning about marketing in digital world. This is also going to be helpful for me in future. And as well the certificate of this will be beneficial for me in future.
SS
Oct 8, 2019
With no prior knowledge of digital marketing, this course helped me to understand all the basic concepts and enhance my interest in marketing field. I have already enrolled myself into another course.
By Olivier M•
Oct 28, 2018
Hello, I have mixed feelings about this course and thought it needed an explanation for the bad review.
Firstly this was my first experience of elearning and I found the format thoroughly enjoyable. The short videos interrupted by questions are great, the case study system is great and the peer reviews, though often limited, give a sense of belonging to a class.
The contents structure is also pretty good, introducing the four Ps of marketing and seeing what effect digital marketing has on them.
The main problem, which actually ruins the course, is that everything is outdated. Taking examples from between 6 and 10 years ago in digital marketing is simply not possible. The word instagram is not mentioned once and Facebook is a new platform that we don't know much about yet. It very rapidly starts to feel like listening to your grandfather who recently discovered emails.
The most recent contents is from 4 years ago. Facebook had just started to let users edit their posts...
So this is a once great course that desperately need refreshing!
By Benjamin K•
Sep 29, 2016
I found this course to be very basic. I appreciate that Marketing requires a broad interaction, but a course designed to take 4 weeks (with 2~3 weeks of actual content) is too much. I need to learn about cost-per-click, impressions, ROI on ad spend - that sort of thing. I don't see how 3D printing is relevant to the majority of people in marketing today.
By Rolando C•
Dec 18, 2018
The course is great, but a little too basic, as most moocs are. Also, there is a lot of more than 5 years old material.
By Melissa K•
Feb 27, 2019
I assumed this course was going to cover digital marketing concepts but it seems to be about product design and product marketing, which is not what I'm interested in. It seems to be a bit misrepresented in the description and title. If you're interested in things like how to use social media for marketing, content marketing, SEO, and that kind of thing, DON'T TAKE THIS COURSE. If you're interested in designing, branding and marketing products using digital tools, this is the class for you.
There are some problems with the tech (certain modules don't work, links are wrong, etc.) I've reported these so maybe they're fixed now. But it doesn't give me a lot of confidence in the course. I left after the first week because it doesn't cover what I need to learn.
By Sadia R•
Oct 9, 2019
By Sebastian D B•
Feb 16, 2019
Google 4Ps of marketing mix. Save yourself 80 Dollars. This course only speaks about the 4Ps and doesn't teach you any skill whatsoever. It's very frustrating as it's only theoritical and was made in 2013. We are 2019, 3D printers are normal by now, not a wonder of futuristic technology nor relevant to digital marketing.
By MOHAMMAD H S•
May 28, 2020
By Murli S•
Jun 24, 2020
Very interesting perspective, way different from the general marketing courses available. The course covers new and emerging dimensions of the digital world. Love to attend more courses. All the best!
By George T•
Feb 26, 2020
It's a wonderful learning experience with the concepts and the applications of digital marketing. As a experienced marketing/sales people, this course is really useful to refresh what I learned/did before and give me some ideas about what I am going to implement in the future.
Only one suggestion, if some cases in 2018/2019 can be updated, that would be perfect!!
By Syeda A N•
Jun 28, 2020
This is my first course in Coursera and I loved it explicitly. Professor was kind, I loved his way of delivering lectures.Easy explanation and numbers of examples help me understand better.
Thanks.
By Drew C•
Aug 12, 2016
The course offered an interesting overview and introduction to digital marketing; it is also a good start to the specialization in Digital Marketing. This was the first time I have taken a Coursera course and was able to complete it, and I've tried several. Quite often, the content is just too difficult to wade through without 1:1 human support. I think the workload was pitched correctly. I also liked how some theory was taught, and some research based on the theory. It is not just a bunch of case studies. There is an effort to describe the general principles that can apply across both firms and specific technologies, although there is a lot of both (firms and technologies) addressed as well. The most useful part of the course was a rather extensive discussion around pay what you want (PWYW), and the theory behind that, and the supporting case-based and research-based evidence, is really compelling. I plan to use a PWYW strategy as I develop my online startup. Thanks, Coursera and University of Illinois!
On the negative side (and there's not much of that), some of the interviews of students on the U of I quad were ridiculously pointless. They really offered nothing of great value and took up substantial time. They were too anecdotal and at times the resulting content worked against the principles being taught in the course. I would rather see user-generated content, created by students and grads of the course, perhaps, from around the world, each discussing some aspect of that unit's topic. Just focusing on student interviews at U of I seems pretty parochial.
I would also love to participate in UGC for a newsletter spinning off from this course. They use the courage presumably to extend the U of I community, but here's the thing: it creates its own community, and U of I would be well-served to re-oriented around it, rather than assuming that the only path forward is the reverse. Again, this is one of the most successful courses at Coursera. So maybe this is the direction for U of I to be heading...For example, I would anticipate offers from U or I for how they can get me into additional non-traditional business (or other) Coursera courses, or U of I courses or programs, or heck, teaching for U o I. Anyway, embrace the disruption!
By Julija V•
Apr 8, 2019
Course in general is interesting and worth to take if you are really beginner in marketing. If you some experience - treat it as collection of ice additional materials to read. My suggestion to professors would be to update digital courses, as situation is changing really rapidly and 2-3 years make a big difference. Most of cases and materials were latest of 2014.
By Dallas R•
Mar 5, 2020
A thought provoking course which highlights the benefits of modern digital tools and applies them to marketing theory and how digital tools are changing the landscape of marketing. Highly recommend!
By Zainab A•
Jul 27, 2016
Greatly enjoyed this course.
Covering:
-Basic concepts used as a framework for discussion (e.g. 4Ps)
-Technical innovations to incorporate (such as 3D printing, augmented reality)
-Trends that businesses need to keep an eye on (customer co-creation, managing negative brand image, a shift in the balance of power towards the individual, the customer) and a lot more.
I loved the hands on case studies, the supplemental readings and the discussion boards where I could see different perspectives from different parts of the world. Professor Aric has a pleasant and clear presentation style, and the learning seemed pretty effortless to me as I just worked through the material as presented.
Very glad I took this course, and moving on to the other courses in this specialization (and others, too).
The Coursera platform gives me an opportunity for flexible skill development, which is very precious to me.
By hemad j•
Aug 8, 2016
Greetings ,
This course is very beneficial and i thank the professor and everyone else at Coursera.
Please direct me, to be a talented successful individual in Digital Marketing.
Thank You.
By Shubham S•
Dec 12, 2018
it should be more technical oriented toward digital marketing rather then just the theoretical concepts
By Jesus R M L•
Feb 12, 2017
.
In my humid opinion the Digital Marketing Specialization in the World, like all the contents of the studies of its prestigious University of illinois,
They have very good teachers as I have had the opportunity to have them as drivers and tutors, in addition to the high pedagogical capacity of their contents that are updated in their content and with a very high dose of Innovation and Transformation.
So I infinitely appreciate your generosity by granting me the privilege of being your Students and that I hope to continue learning. Thank you Aric Rindfleisch.
I take the course for the need to learn a new profession such as the Digital Markiting in the World, which I wish to allow me to become a Web analyst, to be able to work in Marketing and receive a job that is remunerated in international currencies that facilitate improvement The family income and at the same time to perform in a career that has much to do with my work as Professor in Management especially in Industrial Psychology in the areas of Innovation and transformation given that they study the behavior that in the case of the course is the consumer their behaviors , Opinions and shopping.
In that respect I believe I am in what I have performed all my life,
Thanks to the special promoters Aric AND TO ALL THE TEAM THAT ARE AN EXCELLENT TEACHERS and to be Human for their humility and desire to teach the good.
THANK YOU
By Shridutt B•
Mar 21, 2019
it was a very descriptive and detailed course with all the practical examples and case studies the course was well laid out to the students seeking out for it. A very useful subject and highly recommended.
By ezatullah h•
Mar 21, 2019
best course, best professor
By Arpit R•
Mar 13, 2019
Really bad!
Beats around the bush, doesn't know how to explain things!
By Valencia H•
Sep 11, 2016
I loved this course! I learned a lot. The topics selected were very strategic and helped me really understand better what was going on in the digital world. I liked that it was the concepts always had real life examples and the course was hands-on despite being online. I got my feet wet on stuff I never tried before. Before this course, I couldn't make sense of my observations until he broke it down in this course quite effectively. I liked that he included emerging technologies as part of the discussion so that even if this course is a few years old, at 2016, it's still quite forward-looking. I will miss Prof. Aric. Thank you, Sir! I had fun doing this. Coming from the middle-ages, you gently held my hand, helped me jump into the water and I had fun splashing about!
By Filip F•
May 29, 2019
I really like the way, how the course is structured. You can learn lots of things. You should go and enroll. Please, only one thing, if you would like to only receive the certificate in short time, don't enroll. I have seen and read lots of submissions, that weren't written well or they were plagiarism! Be honest and take a time to think about thoughts and your answers, please.
By Ashar K•
Nov 16, 2018
Dr. Aric Rindfleisch and his associates have done a commendable job with the delivery and content of the Marketing in a Digital World course. It broadened my horizon and propelled me to join the next course in this series. The videos, lectures, case studies and exercises were very relevant and I got full value from this course. If you are interested in Digital Marketing - this hands-on course is great starting point for you. I can't wait to plunge into the next course. Kudos to University of Illinois and Dr. Aric. Cheers, Mohammed Ashar Khan (www.asharlive.com)
By Philip B•
Mar 24, 2019
i love this
By Lisbeth I•
Mar 9, 2018
It is a complete course where you can learn how the digital world is changing the way marketing works nowadays. I am amazed with the use of the crowd as an innovation partner, what means that a firm can use crowd-sourcing to help enhancing a new product development. Marketing in a Digital World show how this era is empowering customers when they are going to pay for a good. Thus, firms should improve the way they do their marketing by being unique, offering a good user experience and match prices when a customer find the product for a less price in another online or physical retailer.