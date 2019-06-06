The Digital Revolution is dramatically altered the way many products are created, promoted, distributed, and consumed. Before the advent of new digital technologies such as the Internet, personal computer and smartphone, marketing was largely an Analog (i.e., physical) activity. Today, many marketing activities such as how products are promoted are increasingly Digital in nature. However, we still live in an Analog (or physical) World. For example, even today, most sales are still conducted in physical stores. Thus, both marketers and consumers must simultaneously navigate both the Analog and Digital worlds on a daily basis. This course examines both the Analog and the Digital and how these two forces relate to one another within the Digital Marketing Revolution.
This course is part of the Digital Marketing Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Offered by
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is a world leader in research, teaching and public engagement, distinguished by the breadth of its programs, broad academic excellence, and internationally renowned faculty and alumni. Illinois serves the world by creating knowledge, preparing students for lives of impact, and finding solutions to critical societal needs.
Start working towards your Master's degree
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Course Overview and Digital Dominance
In this module you will examine Digital Dominance. Specifically, you will learn why some Analog products and services are becoming dominated by the Digital Revolution. After introducing the concept of Digital Dominance, you will engage in a vicarious learning activity with University of Illinois students, faculty, and staff (typing a message on a typewriter). This module will then explore two key concepts: Efficiency and Democracy. In addition to learning about these two concepts, you will also have the opportunity to apply them through a real-world case study (U of I Credit Union) as well as a hands-on exercise (Purchase Online). At the end of this module, you will learn some research insights from Professor Donna Hoffman (George Washington University). As a result of these various learning activities, you will develop a deep understanding of Digital Dominance.
Analog Resistance
In this module you will examine Analog Resistance. Specifically, you will learn why some Analog products and services are resisting the Digital Revolution. After introducing the concept of Analog Resistance, you will engage in a vicarious learning activity with University of Illinois students, faculty, and staff (trying out an adult coloring book). This module will then explore two key concepts: Physicality and Protection. In addition to learning about these two concepts, you will also have the opportunity to apply them through a real-world case study (Willard Airport) as well as a hands-on exercise (Visit a Physical Store, Part 1). At the end of this module, you will learn some research insights from Professor Markus Geisler (York University). As a result of these various learning activities, you will develop a deep understanding of Analog Resistance.
Digital & Analog Synergy
In this module you will examine Analog & Digital Synergy. Specifically, you will learn why some Analog & Digital products and services combine to create synergistic effects. After introducing the concept of Analog & Digital Synergy, you will engage in a vicarious learning activity with University of Illinois students, faculty, and staff (using an augmented reality app). This module will then explore two key concepts: Glocal and TouchTech. In addition to learning about these two concepts, you will also have the opportunity to apply them through a real-world case study (Amazon@Illinois) as well as a hands-on exercise (Augmented Reality App). At the end of this module, you will learn some research insights from Professor David Bell (University of Pennsylvania). As a result of these various learning activities, you will develop a deep understanding of Analog & Digital Synergy.
Analog Transformation
In this module you will examine Analog Transformation. Specifically, you will learn why some Analog products and services are being transformed by the Digital Revolution. After introducing the concept of Analog Transformation, you will engage in a vicarious learning activity with University of Illinois students, faculty, and staff (trying out the Thingiverse Customizer). This module will then explore two key concepts: Embracing and Distancing. In addition to learning about these two concepts, you will also have the opportunity to apply them through a real-world case study (Illinois Athletics) as well as a hands-on exercise (Visit a Physical Store, Part 2). At the end of this module, you will learn some research insights from Professor Wayne Hoyer (University of Texas). As a result of these various learning activities, you will develop a deep understanding of Analog Transformation.
Reviews
- 5 stars82.24%
- 4 stars11.47%
- 3 stars3.79%
- 2 stars1.15%
- 1 star1.32%
TOP REVIEWS FROM THE DIGITAL MARKETING REVOLUTION
Thoroughly enjoyed this course. I found the insights therein to be thought-provoking and most importantly, current. This course focuses on real-world situations. Thank you.
Quite unique in its view of Analog VS. Digital in today's world. I would recommend it for any aspiring marketing professional as it offers a different perspective than most digital marketing courses.
Wish to Congratulate Prof Aric for explaining the concept very thoroughly. His classes are amazing. The learnings he imparts stays as part of one's life. hanks Prof.
Mr. Aric Rindfleisch is undoubtedly one of the best when it comes to online courses, and designing them. Enjoyed this course, exercises, all the lectures, and everything.
About the Digital Marketing Specialization
Master strategic marketing concepts and tools to address brand communication in a digital world.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.