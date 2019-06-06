About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 7 in the
Digital Marketing Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 27 hours to complete
English
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is related to the 100% online Master of Business Administration (iMBA) from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. It will provide you with a preview of the topics, materials and instructors so you can decide if the full online degree program is right for you.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

8 hours to complete

Course Overview and Digital Dominance

8 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 117 min), 9 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

Analog Resistance

6 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 77 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

Digital & Analog Synergy

6 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 88 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Analog Transformation

6 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 84 min), 5 readings, 3 quizzes

About the Digital Marketing Specialization

Digital Marketing

