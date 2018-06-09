AS
Oct 10, 2020
Quite unique in its view of Analog VS. Digital in today's world. I would recommend it for any aspiring marketing professional as it offers a different perspective than most digital marketing courses.
LK
Apr 1, 2021
Professor Rindfleisch is a great professor. I look forward to his sessions because he always keeps it interesting and he seems so excited by what he teaches he makes it interested for me as well.
By Danielle M•
Jun 9, 2018
One gets one star as giving it no stars is not possible. This course is completely irrelevant to the program unless you are one of those 50-somethings that still moans about how your vinyl records sound better that the tracks on Spotify. I seriously considered giving up on the certificate altogether just so I would not have to waste my time reminiscing about typewriting and turntables. It is appalling that a world-class university set up a program that is so old fashioned it adds nothing valuable to today's aspiring digital strategists.
By Omar S O•
Mar 20, 2019
I do not recommend it. The material could be well be compressed into 1 module, and the examples are a bit dull actually. You could give a better use to your time.
By John C•
Sep 23, 2018
Best class of the digital marketing certification program. Great content and instructor. Aric Rindfleisch creates thoughtful and compelling classes. Best teacher by far in the Digital Marketing U of I study. I've been in marketing for over twenty years, so I've worked with a lived through a lot of digital marketing application. Courses are a nice refresh but seldom enlightening. The Marketing in an Analog World was a a nice surprise - thought provoking and focused in a an area that is all too easily dismissed in our rush to digitization.
By Meenakshi K•
Jun 7, 2019
Wish to Congratulate Prof Aric for explaining the concept very thoroughly. His classes are amazing. The learnings he imparts stays as part of one's life. hanks Prof.
By Vladimir V•
May 15, 2019
Excellent!. This course gave me a knowledge base on how the Marketing is taking advantage of the Synergy between the Analog and the Digital World.
By Akin F A•
Jan 31, 2020
Very good course. Prof. Aric delivered again just like he did in his other course Marketing in a Digital World. I will recommend it to anyone interested in a career in Digital Marketing.
By André R C•
May 6, 2020
Totally course filler. Trrelevant topic and information for a specialization focused on digital marketing. Thus all material are so outdated. It was just interesting, but irrelevant.
By Reber E J•
Mar 13, 2018
Prof. Aric Rindfleisch his heart and soul into his lectures and is very engaging.
The course help me to connect all the other courses and to think critical about the digital revolution. Certain things have to become digitized, but certain are better to be left unchanged.
By Siyoung L•
Sep 3, 2020
Thank you! I really enjoyed your style of teaching and the fact you made everything fun. I learned a lot and I wish I could actually take your courses in person. Thank you again!!!
By Mandeep G•
May 26, 2020
This is an interesting concept but feels extremely stretched. Course lack material to discuss for 4 weeks fillers have been added but it feels forced.
Two peer graded assignments per week is overkill.
By alfonso b•
Nov 3, 2019
Excellent course, Prof. Rindfleisch has done an excellent creation as there is little material and discussion around how Digital and Analog are coexisting. He has created an analytical frame to this subject and allows the student to reflect on how things are advancing, blending both worlds, giving as a final product a conclusion. There will be analog things that won't be surpassed by the digital and instead will only be benefitted from it, keeping its essence or transforming it.
By Arjun B•
Feb 15, 2019
I loved how this course was the most engaging of all. The lecturer used innovative ways to capture my attention like showing the adults colouring a book and him smashing a tomato to get a concept across. This was a particularly fun course that constantly kept me engaged. University of Illinois should make more of its courses as captivating and engaging as this one.
By Osama K A•
May 19, 2019
It is incredible amazing course, first time I see the title; I wasn't excited, because I didn't know what it is about. But when I started learning I've surprised the amount of useful information. It's really an important course I advise everyone to enrol in. I really like the Instructor's way of explanation, he makes the course easy to understand.
By Tal v D•
May 2, 2019
I enjoy the course very much. I like the format and the explanation of all the concepts without entering too much in technical stuff. Conceptual thinking about building digital marketing strategies is really what I need. Thanks to Professor Rindfleisch and his staff!
By Veronica A•
Nov 6, 2018
Lecture videos provided easy to understand concepts in layman's terms, especially for those new to Marketing as a subject. Professor Rindfleisch's jolly spirit was captured well and made each video enjoyable to watch while making learning fun.
By Ritesh K•
Mar 11, 2018
excellent course. recommended only only for people persuing elarning in DIgitial Marketng .. But to all. this is a course which will make one realise how digital is good and bad .. and how to we go or go along with.
By Mark G W•
Aug 29, 2019
Thoroughly enjoyed this course. I found the insights therein to be thought-provoking and most importantly, current. This course focuses on real-world situations. Thank you.
By Chris M•
Nov 6, 2017
I like the professor, but this is more of an examination of a concept rather that a class that gives your a implementable skill.
By Sandor A M•
Apr 26, 2020
Poor content and extraordinary experience! The lecturer is directly pursuading students to purchase on Amazon/ebay as part of the exercise. It was not obligatory, still I have not seen such a direct persuasion performed during an online course. I have been suing coursera since years to broaden my knowledge. This was the course that alienated me from the platform. Great marketing success!:)
By Karishma V•
Feb 27, 2022
The course is truly awesome with a detailed explanation. The case studies are very good and have a unique concept attached to each of them, these concepts are very interesting and help us as a learner to understand how digital and analog are complementary to each other and are helping each other in some aspect or the other. The detailed course material as well as the practical exercises, help in creating a vision for the learners to think from the aspects they have never thought about before. This course is certainly an eye-opener and helps learners with the ever-evolving digital vs analog relation, educating us of the different aspects and the need for both of them to co-exist.
By Alejandro B•
Aug 3, 2021
This sequel is not only good, but even better than the real thing, as it puts the student to analyze and to be critical at more cases in topics which are just unfolding nowadays. Prof. Rindfleich keeps the classes structured and communicated at his top, mixing with some moments behind the scenes and his generosity giving minutes to his smart collaborator Nadia. Finally, the bid is raised with four insightful contribution interviews by guest professors who are world renowned experts. With courses like this one student’s life is really beautiful.
By Lim J C•
May 7, 2020
Professor has a very friendly demeanour that engaged the participants easily. Most important the contents of this course is well research and provide some counter-intuitive perspective for all the marketers out there. I was so lucky that I found this program on Coursera. In fact, this platform has been a corner stone for me in my life. I wish more university will produce more programs as such and try to reduce the cost for the graded experience. Overall, you can't go wrong with this course.
By Suhendra S•
Apr 2, 2022
For this first course I attanded online, I really grateful for Coursera, University of Illionis and Professor Arich to bring this digital courses to us. I think you have done very well, reaching to many people including people like me who live in the third world country but can still experiencing your lesson through digital media. Courses and modules were systematically design, on point teaching, let attendees having a deeper understanding about the courses and lesson.
By Nazar Y•
Jan 10, 2021
It was an interesting journey within 4 weeks. Every person knows that he/she could shift between the Analog and the Digital, but how and what with it benefits one's demands you are not able to realize. During this course I really understood that and started to notice such interesting interconnections within these two worlds - the Digital and the Analog.
Thanks for good precious time I had!
By Jaime L•
Jun 8, 2020
I have completed the 5 prior course in Digital Marketing Specialisation and found this the most interesting! As a marketer, it is important to evolve as the world transforms.
This course is value adding to enrich a marketer's perspective as Professor Aric successfully explained and linked what we see everyday in digital or analog world to the changes or even resistance around.