- Prototyping
- Fusion360
- Tinkercad
- 3D printing
- 3d modeling
- Materials
- Product Development
- New Product Development
- Human–Computer Interaction
3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing Specialization
Turn Your Ideas into Objects with 3D Printing. Obtain a rich understanding of what 3D printing is and how 3D printers work and develop skills in 3D Modeling. Consider how this new technology is being used by both firms and individuals with revolutionary potential; acquire a set of tangible skills that will allow you to design, prototype, manufacture, and share (or sell) physical objects.
Offered By
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
The capstone project will enable you to turn an idea into an object using the knowledge and skills acquired through this specialization. Specifically, you will be guided through a step-by-step process in which you imagine, design, make, and share a 3D printed object.
Ideal for those wanting to get started with 3D printing and understand its revolutionary potential to disrupt our economy.
There are 5 Courses in this Specialization
The 3D Printing Revolution
This course will demonstrate how 3D printers work, show what people make with them, and examine the 3D printing ecosystem. It will also explore the future of 3D printing and discuss how this technology will revolutionize our world. The course materials include informative video lectures, on-location interviews with a variety of 3D printing experts, and engaging hands-on exercises. Learners who complete this introductory course will have a solid understanding of 3D printing and its revolutionary potential, and will be able to print and customize 3D designs.
3D Printing Applications
This course will help you understand how 3D printing is being applied across a number of domains, including design, manufacturing, and retailing. It will also demonstrate the special capabilities of 3D printing such as customization, self-assembly, and the ability to print complex objects. In addition to business applications, this course will also examine how individuals, including those in developing countries, are using this technology to create solutions to the problems they face. This course will also provide an overview of design thinking and how you can use this framework to develop ideas that can be turned into objects. Learners who complete this course will obtain a rich understanding of the capabilities of 3D printing and how to think about designing objects for this new technology.
3D Printing Software
This course will demonstrate how to use 3D printing software to create digital designs that can be turned into physical objects. It will also demonstrate how 3D scanners work to turn physical objects into digital designs. This course is hands-on in nature and will provide step-by-step instructions to guide you through two popular 3D modeling programs, Tinkercad and Fusion 360. Learners who complete this course will be able to use 3D software to design a wide variety of objects for both personal and professional use. In addition, learners who enroll in the course certificate will receive extended free access to Fusion 360 (provided by Autodesk).
3D Printing Hardware
This course will provide an in-depth exploration of desktop 3D printing hardware. It will examine the history of desktop 3D printing and demonstrate how 3D printers are made and how they work. This course will also provide step-by-step instructions for how to use and repair a 3D printer. It will also explore the different types of materials that can be 3D printed and will demonstrate how you can create various objects using these tools and materials. Learners who complete this course will be able to successfully operate, repair, and upgrade a 3D printer. In addition, learners who enroll in the course certificate will be able to purchase a desktop 3D printer at a discounted price (provided by Ultimaker).
Instructors
Offered by
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is a world leader in research, teaching and public engagement, distinguished by the breadth of its programs, broad academic excellence, and internationally renowned faculty and alumni. Illinois serves the world by creating knowledge, preparing students for lives of impact, and finding solutions to critical societal needs.
