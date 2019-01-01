Profile

Jeffrey Smith

Education Manager

Bio

Jeff Smith is an Industrial Designer working for Autodesk on their Education Experiences team. As an Education Manager, Jeff’s role is to support Post-Secondary Education in the United States focused on Fusion360 CAD/CAM. In this position, Teaching, inspiration and demonstration are day to day activities. Prior to joining Autodesk, Jeff worked as an Industrial Designer for twenty one years. A large portion of this experience was directing a small consulting firm with clients in various geographic locations and Industries. In addition to Professional Practice, Jeff was an adjunct faculty member at the Art Institute of Ft Lauderdale for eight years teaching a selection of classes including Solidworks, Product Design and Sketching. Jeff is also a member of The Industrial Designers Society of America (IDSA) and the current Florida Chapter Chair.

Courses

3D Printing Software

